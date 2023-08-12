BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Tom Brady, Former NFL Quarterback looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Leeds United at St Andrews (stadium) on August 12, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)
CNN  — 

Soccer is enjoying a newfound prominence in the US with the arrival of Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer and Wrexham’s emergence under the Hollywood ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny. Now two of the NFL’s most famous recent retirees are revelling in the atmosphere of English football.

Former quarterback Tom Brady was spotted in a pub in Birmingham, England, on Saturday before attending the second-tier club’s first home game of the new campaign at its St. Andrews stadium against Leeds United.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner was serenaded by fans singing club songs in the establishment after having become a minority owner for the Blues earlier in August.

The 46-year-old posted a photo from his plane on “X” – the platform formerly known as Twitter – saying: “Any plans before kick-off guys? See you at St. Andrew’s.”

Meanwhile JJ Watt, who also retired after the 2022 NFL season, joined English Premier League (EPL) side Burnley’s ownership team in May.

Watt sat in the stands at Turf Moor on Friday as newly promoted Burnley were defeated 3-0 by reigning champion Manchester City in the opening fixture of the 2022/23 season.

Watt spoke to the presenting team on the Sky Sports broadcast about his plans for Burnley – before bundling over ex-Liverpool defender and commentator Jamie Carragher.

Watt posted a selection of photos from his evening on “X” demonstrating his newfound love for the football culture in Burnley. “Pies. Pubs. Bene. Footy. Proper Burnley,” it reads.