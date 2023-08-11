Women’s World Cup 2023: Live scores, fixtures, results, tables and top scorers

CNN —

This year’s Women’s World Cup is very much reaching the business end of things, with two more quarterfinals to be played.

Spain and Sweden beat the Netherlands and Japan respectively to book their places in the final four, but who will join them?

On Saturday, England will hope it can recover from a disappointing performance in the last-16 to beat Colombia, while France looks to upset tournament co-host Australia.

How to watch

In the US, matches will air on your local Fox channel. You can also stream matches by signing in with your TV provider at foxsports.com or on the Fox Sports app. Telemundo and Peacock are providing Spanish-language coverage.

Seven Network and Optus Sport are broadcasting matches in Australia and the BBC and ITV have the rights in the United Kingdom.

A full breakdown of media rights holders in each country is available on the FIFA website.

Australia faces France at 3 a.m. ET, before England plays Colombia at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Australia vs. France

Australia will be cheered on by thousands of home fans against France. Roni Bintang/Getty Images

The Brisbane Stadium promises to be rocking as co-host Australia takes on France.

The Matildas have captured the imagination of their country over the past few weeks and supporters will be roaring them on once again on Saturday.

Australia will be bidding to make history against the French as it looks to qualify for its first ever World Cup semifinal.

The Aussies have reached the quarterfinal stages on three occasions – 2007, 2011 and 2015 – but have never made it through to the final four.

The squad from Down Under will come against a France side which has also struggled at this stage of the tournament. Les Bleues have made it to the last eight of the past three editions, but has only gone through once in 2011.

Should the French wish to progress, they may have to keep Australia’s Sam Kerr quiet.

The star striker, who had been recovering from an injury, made her first appearance at the tournament during her team’s last-16 victory against Denmark and may well be fit to start on Saturday.

“I want to be very clear here and now to say if Sam [Kerr] is fit to play 90 minutes, she is starting. That’s not even a question, and the team knows it,” Australia coach Tony Gustavsson told reporters Friday.

“We’re talking about Sam Kerr. Whether she is ready to play 90 minutes plus extra time, that’s to be decided tonight.”

England vs. Colombia

Colombia has become a popular team for the neutrals at this year's Women's World Cup. Hannah McKay/Reuters

Meanwhile, there could be a potential upset on the cards in the last quarterfinal.

Colombia remains the biggest underdog of the competition, but that won’t stop it from pushing reigning European champion England to the limit.

The South American side has enjoyed a fairytale run at this year’s tournament – topping its group and helping to knock out Germany in the groups – and can make yet more history by progressing into the semifinals for the first time.

To do so, though, the Cafeteras (the Coffee Growers) will have to rely on their star players – such 18-year-old Linda Caicedo – to produce a moment of magic.

Their opponent, England, had looked imperious by the end of the group stage, but the team really struggled against Nigeria in the last-16.

In truth, the Lionesses were very lucky to progress on penalties and will need to perform far better if they are to win a maiden World Cup title this month.

They will also have to do so without star forward Lauren James, who is banned for two matches after stepping on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie in the last fixture.

James has since apologized for her actions but England will need to look for a new hero to fire it to the World Cup semfinals.