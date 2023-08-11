CNN —

Olivia Rodrigo dropped her second “Guts” single, “Bad Idea Right?,” on Friday.

Petra Collins directs the accompanying music video, which sees Rodrigo partying with friends and mulling over getting back together with an ex.

“Haven’t heard from you in a couple of months/ But I’m out right now and I’m all f**ked up/ And you’re callin’ my phone and you’re all alone/ And I’m sensing some undertone,” Rodrigo sings in the clip as she’s seen crowdsurfing and riding in the back of a pickup truck at night in the rain. “Seeing you tonight — it’s a bad idea, right?”

The video, which has a decidedly “Euphoria” vibe, also stars Tate McRae, Iris Apatow and Madison Hu.

On Thursday night, Rodrigo announced the single and video on Instagram, writing, “I had such a fun time making this song with @dan_nigro in nyc last year,” in reference to producer and songwriter Daniel Nigro.

“we wrote the chorus as a joke but we loved it so much we made it into a full fledged song lol! I had a ball making the music video with my friends,” Rodrigo added, tagging Apatow, Hu and McRae.

“Bad Idea Right?” is the second single off Rodrigo’s sophomore album “Guts,” set for release on September 8.

“Guts” follows her 2021 debut “Sour,” which featured the hits “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U.”

