Catastrophic wildfires are raging across the Hawaiian island of Maui.
Much of Lahaina, a touristic and economic hub of 9,000 people, has been destroyed, and hundreds of families have been displaced. Hundreds of structures have also been impacted, including several historical sites that date to the 1800s.
Most of the fires on Maui — fueled in part by violent winds from Hurricane Dora churning around 800 miles away — have not yet been contained.
Satellite images taken on June 25 and August 9 show an overview of Lahaina Square and outlets in Maui County, Hawaii, before and after the recent wildfires.
Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies
Satellite images taken on June 25 and August 9 show an overview of Banyan Court in Lahaina, Hawaii, before and after the recent wildfires.
Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies
Satellite images taken on June 25 and August 9 show an overview of southern Lahaina, Hawaii, before and after the recent wildfires.
Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies