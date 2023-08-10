Netherlands' forward #07 Lineth Beerensteyn celebrates scoring her team's second goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup round of 16 football match between Netherlands and South Africa at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney on August 6, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
Lineth Beerensteyn said the US "had a really big mouth."
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Netherlands star Lineth Beerensteyn says she was delighted by the US’ early elimination from the Women’s World Cup following Sunday’s penalty shootout defeat to Sweden.

The US beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the final four years ago to win a second successive title but was halted in its quest for an unprecedented ‘three-peat’ by the Swedes in the round of 16.

“The first moment when I heard that they were out, I was just thinking: ‘Yes! Bye!’” Beerensteyn told reporters ahead of the Netherlands’ quarterfinal match against Spain.

“Because from the start of this tournament, they had already a really big mouth – they were talking already about the final and stuff.

“I was just thinking: ‘You first have to show it on the pitch before you are talking.’”

Having previously finished on the podium of every Women’s World Cup, the last-16 defeat was the US’ worst ever performance at a tournament.

Two-time World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe, who has played in her last World Cup, said her penalty miss was “like a sick joke,” while teammate Julie Ertz said the defeat “absolutely sucks.”

Jul 27, 2023; Wellington, NZL; United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher (1), left, watches as the ball, shot by Netherlands midfielder Jill Roord (6), hits the net for a goal in the first half of a group stage match for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup at Wellington Regional Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports
The US and the Netherlands drew 1-1 during the group stages.
Jenna Watson/USA Today Network/Reuters

The US squad looked well below its best from the beginning of the tournament. The hard-fought 3-0 win over Vietnam in its opener was as good as it got for a US team that failed to win another game for the rest of the World Cup, including a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands.

“I am not being rude in that way,” Beerensteyn added. “I mean, I have still a lot of respect for them, but now, they are out of the tournament.

“For them, it’s a thing that they have to take with them in the future – don’t start to talk about something that’s far away.

“I hope that they will learn from that.”