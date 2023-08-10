Hong Kong CNN —

New constraints on US investments in advanced technology in China will exacerbate a slump in deals between the world’s top two economies and deliver a “major blow” to Chinese startups, analysts and investors told CNN Thursday.

The Biden administration announced Wednesday it would restrict investments by US venture capital and private equity firms, as well as joint ventures, in Chinese artificial intelligence, quantum computing and semiconductors.

The proposed rules are subject to a 45-day public comment period. Then they’ll be turned into draft regulations and take effect later. The executive order includes investments in the cities of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as mainland China.

Though the new measures are still taking shape, DCM, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm that manages investments worth more than $4 billion, said the order would change the “manner and structure” of its investments in one area: artificial intelligence.

“We are actively consulting with our legal advisers,” the company told CNN, noting that it does not currently invest in the other sectors affected: chips or quantum computing.

While the firm also thinks its prospective investments in AI may not fall within those prohibited, it “will continue to exercise the required due care to adhere and comply with the executive order,” it added.

DCM is one of the most active US investors in Chinese startups, known for backing big names in consumer tech such as musical.ly, the short-video platform that later became TikTok.

The new US restrictions may endanger cross-border deals in future.

“This is a major blow not only for the Chinese startup ecosystem [but] also to the venture capital industry,” said Edith Yeung, general partner at Race Capital, a Silicon Valley firm that invests in early-stage businesses.

She said the new edict suggested that Washington was “trying to ‘decouple’” US and Chinese venture capital, despite the administration’s insistence that it is not trying to halt trade with China.

“This has simply gone too far,” added Yeung, whose firm mainly invests in AI, data and enterprise software in both the United States and China. “Washington should not limit our freedom of investing.”