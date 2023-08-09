CNN —

The FBI’s Detroit Field Office said it is joining the effort to find two Black teen sisters missing from their adoptive parents’ home since June.

Tamara Perez, 15, and her sister Iris Perez, 14, and their adoptive parents moved from Florida to Michigan around March of 2023, according to the FBI.

Tamara Perez FBI

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said the sisters were last seen June 28 near their home in Prudenville, Michigan, about 180 miles northwest of Detroit.

Images of a white Jeep Cherokee leaving the area were shared by the sheriff’s department on their Facebook page a day after the girls went missing.

Iris Perez FBI

The FBI says Iris has a star tattoo on the left side of her neck and the girls have ties to Port St. Lucie and Lake Worth, Florida, and Winchester, Tennessee.

Anyone with tips on the sisters’ whereabouts should contact the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at 989-275-5101 or the FBI.