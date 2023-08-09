Gripping images from India’s environmental photography prize look at the bigger picture

By Flo Cornall, CNN
Published 12:38 PM EDT, Wed August 9, 2023
The Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023, based in India, recognizes both local and international photographers capturing critical moments in the natural world<strong>,</strong> from rare sightings to conservation issues. In the "Animal Behavior" category, wildlife photographer Avinash PC focuses on an ant feasting on some honeydew secreted from aphids.
Avinash PC/Courtesy Nature InFocus Photography Awards
The winners were presented with their awards during a ceremony on July 29 in Bangalore -- including Hiren Pagi, whose birds-eye view of India's Vishwamitri River with Mugger crocodiles was among those that won the "Conservation Focus" category. In this image, Pagi unveils the state of their home with the river becoming a dumping ground for waste.  
Hiren Pagi/Courtesy Nature InFocus Photography Awards
A six-member jury composed of wildlife and environmental specialists selected the winning photographs for each category from 24,000 images that were submitted by 1,500 photographers. For the "Wildscape and Animals in Their Habitat" category, photographer Amit Eshel traveled to Israel's Zin Desert to capture two male Nubian ibexes in a heated face-off during rutting season.  
Amit Eshel/Courtesy Nature InFocus Photography Awards
In this wholesome portrait taken by Christian Ziegler, a bonobo embraces a mongoose pup near Salonga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. According to <a href="https://www.worldwildlife.org/species/bonobo" target="_blank" target="_blank">WWF</a>, the bonobo is a species of great ape that shares 98.7% of their DNA with humans -- however, they're currently an endangered species facing threats such as poaching and habitat loss.
Christian Ziegler/Courtesy Nature InFocus Photography Awards
In the "Creative Nature Photography" category, photographer Kai Kolodziej captures a minimalist moment where a tiny mayfly is peacefully perched atop a blade of grass.  
Kai Kolodziej/Courtesy Nature InFocus Photography Awards
One of the winners of the "Animal Portraits" category is Suliman Alatiqi who captures a species of seabird called the brown booby, which dive headfirst into the ocean to feed.
Suliman Alatiqi
Afroj Sheikh captures a tough scene for his winning photograph in the "Animal Behavior" category: a leopard attacks a mother and baby langur.
Afroj Sheikh/Courtesy Nature InFocus Photography Awards
In the "Wildscape and Animals in Their Habitat" category, this photograph by Amit Vyas earned a special mention. It depicts a lone tiger traversing Ranthambore National Park in India.
Amit Vyas/Courtesy Nature InFocus Photography Awards
Tom Shlesinger's photograph of an Atlantic goliath grouper led to a special mention in the "Animal Portraits" category. The massive fish can live for dozens of years and grow up to 2.5 meters long.
Tom Shlesinger/Courtesy Nature InFocus Photography Awards
Srikanth Mannepuri, a wildlife conservationist, filmmaker, and photographer, earned the "Photographer of the Year -- Portfolio" title. In his photostory, Mannepuri turns the lens to the devastation mangrove forests face from plastic waste, deforestation, and aquaculture.
Srikanth Mannepuri/Courtesy Nature InFocus Photography Awards
Another special mention went to Merche Llobera in the "Animal Behavior" category for this stunning shot of a pod of spinner dolphins.
Merche Llobera/Courtesy Nature InFocus Photography Awards
A peckish tiger lunching on a softshell turtle, an ant snacking on honeydew, and a pair of glittery slug moth larva are just a handful of scenes depicted in the winning images from the Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023.

The prize, based in India, recognizes both local and international photographers capturing critical moments in the natural world.

Nature and wildlife storytelling platform Nature inFocus runs the competition. “Every year, we see images that reveal new facets of our natural world while shining a light on pertinent global conservation issues,” said Rohit Varma, one of the group’s founders, in a press release.

A six-member jury composed of wildlife and environmental specialists across film, photography and business selected the winning photographs for each category from 24,000 images that were submitted by 1,500 photographers, according to Nature inFocus.

The winners were presented with their awards during a ceremony on July 29 in Bangalore.

Among the winning images is a photostory focusing on the devastation facing the intricate mangrove forests of the Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh, India.

The scale of the The Godavari River’s coastal mangrove forests are at risk in Andhra Pradesh, India. The image is part of a photostory put together by Srikanth Mannepuri who won the “Photographer of the Year – Portfolio” category.
Srikanth Mannepuri/Courtesy Nature InFocus Photography Awards

Using a drone to capture a birds-eye view of the mangrove destruction, Srikanth Mannepuri highlighted the many risks forests face, including plastic waste, deforestation, and aquaculture – despite being a carbon sink and integral buffer against coastal erosion. Mannepuri, a wildlife conservationist, filmmaker and photographer, earned the “Photographer of the Year – Portfolio” title.

Other winning images include rarer wildlife sightings, such as a pair of agitated mountain goats locking horns in a cinematic rocky landscape. In the “Wildscape & Animals in Their Habitat” category, photographer Amit Eshel traveled to Israel’s Zin Desert to capture the two male Nubian ibexes in a heated face-off during rutting season.

A photograph of two male Nubian ibexes fighting one another with their impressive horns landed photographer Amit Eshel first place in the “Wildscape & Animals in Their Habitat” category.
Amit Eshel/Courtesy Nature InFocus Photography Awards

According to the IUCN, the Nubian ibex is a vulnerable species – facing threats from agriculture to extreme weather.

In the “Conservation Focus” category, Jo-Anne McArthur was recognized for a haunting image depicting the scorched remains of a eucalyptus plantation following Australia’s bushfires in 2020. McArthur photographed a veterinarian searching for survivors whilst surrounded by charred trees.

Varma takes pride in the Award’s global scope.

“We are thrilled to see the growth in the number of participants and the geographical locations. It truly has become an international platform for wildlife photographers.”

