CNN —

Aaron Rodgers has been one of the most talked about NFL stars in recent years and fans have now gotten a glimpse into the veteran quarterback’s new life with the New York Jets.

In April, Rodgers was traded to the Jets, after spending his entire 18-season NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.

His new team was subsequently named the participant in HBO’s and NFL Films’ five-part docuseries, “Hard Knocks,” which takes viewers into the franchise’s training camp.

The opening episode, which premiered on Tuesday, focused mainly on Rodgers and how the 39-year-old is settling in with his new teammates.

With head coach Robert Saleh aiming to bring his roster of both emerging stars and prominent veterans together, he’ll likely lean on four-time league MVP Rodgers to impart some advice.

“I’m just happy to be out here. Excited to be with you guys,” Rodgers said, as he’s filmed speaking in a huddle during training.

“All I’m going to say is that this camp is a long camp, right? Let’s just enjoy the little things every single day.

“Take time to laugh a little bit. Find a conversation at lunchtime with somebody new, don’t always sit in the same little group. Get to know your teammates a little bit.

“That’s part of the leadership role. And just enjoy the little moments. It goes by fast, and then you get to be really old and gray, and savoring every little moment. So savor them right now.”

Aaron Rodgers watches on from the sidelines during the first half of the New York Jets' Hall of Fame game against the Cleveland Browns. Sue Ogrocki/AP

The first episode shows Rodgers impressing his new teammates in training, but the veteran – who has made headlines for reasons away from sport recently – looks cool and collected throughout.

That is, of course, until he meets “Hard Knocks” narrator Liev Schreiber. The long-time voice of the show visits the Jets’ training camp and is filmed speaking to Rodgers, who has previously said he was excited to meet the actor.

The pair have a bonding moment about growing up in California with both clearly as excited as each other.

“I asked how you get the water boy gig, but they said you’ve got to be related to a coach,” Schreiber quips.

The quarterback responded: “Yeah, I think so. Sorry, buddy.”

Rodgers, who contemplated retirement following last season, has now indicated he plans to play more than one season in New York.

It’s safe to say that whatever he does with his new team, Rodgers will have the eyes of the world on him.