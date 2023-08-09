CNN —

The Biden administration on Wednesday took action against the regime of Alexander Lukashenko to mark the third anniversary of the fraudulent election in Belarus and the strongman leader’s brutal crackdown on protesters.

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on eight individuals and five entities, including “several entities involved in the Belarusian regime’s continued civil society repression, complicity in the Russian Federation’s unjustified war in Ukraine and enrichment of repressive Belarusian regime leader” Lukashenko. They also identified one aircraft as blocked property.

At the same time, the US State Department is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on 101 regime officials and their affiliates “for their involvement in undermining or suppressing democratic institutions in Belarus,” according to the Treasury news release.

Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been shunned by much of the international community and has been under US sanctions since 2006. He clung to power in August 2020 in an election that was rejected by the West as “neither free nor fair.” In the years since, his regime has engaged in a campaign of repression against protesters, dissidents and journalists, and has been linked to serious abuses tied to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Today’s actions disrupt the state-owned enterprises and key government officials the authoritarian Lukashenka regime relies on to generate substantial revenue to support its fiercely undemocratic and repressive policies,” Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement. “In line with our partners and Allies, we will continue to ensure that the regime pays a price for its abysmal treatment of its own citizens and that our measures in response to Russia’s aggression cannot be circumvented through Belarus.”

Wednesday’s financial sanctions target state-owned enterprises in Belarus, including its flagship airline BELAVIA, an aircraft component manufacturer, a steel product manufacturer and “a small Miami, Florida-based joint venture” with that steel manufacturer.

The US Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on the Department of Financial Investigations of The State Control Committee of the Republic of Belarus (DFR), which is “the investigative arm of, and sister agency to, the Department of Financial Monitoring (DFM), Belarus’ Financial Intelligence Unit.”

“The DFR raided the editorial office of the largest independent online news site and the homes of several staff and blocked its website,” the Treasury Department said.

They also targeted the wife and sons of Belarusian businessman Aliaksey Ivanavich Aleksin, who was already under US sanction.

“Shortly before his designation, Aleksin transferred ownership in several key businesses to his sons, Dzmitry Aliakseevich Aleksin (Dzmitry) and Vital Aliakseevich Aleksin (Vital), and his wife Ina Vladimirovna Aleksina (Ina),” the Treasury Department said. “As a result of Lukashenka’s corruption, these businesses control significant portions of the tobacco products and transportation sectors of the Belarus economy and continue to enrich both Aleksin and Lukashenka through Dzmitry, Vital and Ina.”