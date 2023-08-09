An Iraqi national flag is seen near the Iraqi embassy ahead of a demonstration in Stockholm, Sweden on July 20, 2023.
Caisa Rasmussen/TT News Agency/Reuters
Reuters  — 

Iraq’s official media regulator on Tuesday ordered all media and social media companies operating in the Arab state not to use the term “homosexuality” and instead to say “sexual deviance,” a government spokesperson said and a document from the regulator shows.

The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) document said the use of the term “gender” was also banned. It prohibited all phone and internet companies licensed by it from using the terms in any of their mobile applications.

Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament Asuman Basalirwa, addresses the house as he participates in the debate of the Anti-Homosexuality bill, which proposes tough new penalties for same-sex relations during a sitting at the Parliament buildings in Kampala, Uganda March 21, 2023. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters

A government official later said the decision still required final approval.

The regulator “directs media organizations … not to use the term ‘homosexuality’ and to use the correct term ‘sexual deviance,’” the Arabic-language statement said.

A government spokesperson said a penalty for violating the rule had not yet been set but could include a fine.

Gay rights activists take part in an opposition protest march in Moscow, June 12, 2013. Thousands of protesters marched in Moscow on Wednesday, calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's resignation and the release of activists facing long jail terms over violence at a rally on the eve of his inauguration to a third term last year. Banner read, "Equal rights". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (RUSSIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Iraq does not explicitly criminalize gay sex but loosely defined morality clauses in its penal code have been used to target members of the LGBT community.

Major Iraqi parties have in the past two months stepped up criticism of LGBT rights, with rainbow flags frequently being burned in protests by Shi’ite Muslim factions opposed to recent Koran burnings in Sweden and Denmark.

More than 60 countries criminalize gay sex, while same-sex sexual acts are legal in more than 130 countries, according to Our World in Data.