Paris CNN —

Eleven people are unaccounted for after a fire broke out at a vacation home in eastern France early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The fire in the Wintzenheim, a small town near the German border about 315 miles east of Paris, broke out at about 6:30 a.m. local time. The prefecture of Haut Rhin, where Wintzenheim is located, said “violent flames” engulfed about 300 square meters (3,200 square feet) of the 500 square meter (5,400 square foot) structure.

Authorities deployed 76 firefighters, four fire trucks and four ambulances, and the blaze was brought under control by 9 a.m., the prefecture said in a statement. Seventeen people were evacuated from the structure.

The house had been hosting people with disabilities during the summer holidays. The group had been visiting from Nancy, a city about 140 kilometers (87 miles) northwest of Wintzenheim, the prefecture of Haut Rhin said in a statement.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said several casualties had been reported “despite the rapid and courageous intervention of the fire department, to whom I pay tribute.”

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said she would be traveling to the city with Aurore Bergé, the minister for solidarity, personal independence and disabled people.

“My first thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones,” she said. “I commend the firefighters’ response.”