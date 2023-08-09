CNN —

Luke Valentine has been kicked off of “Big Brother 25” after using the n-word on Tuesday night’s live feed.

“Luke violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house,” CBS and the show’s producers said in a statement emailed to CNN. “His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

Valentine, who is White, was captured on camera using the slur during a conversation with fellow cast members Jared Fields, Hisam Goueli and Cory Wurtenberger.

“We were in the f***ing (inaudible) room, n***er,” Valentine could be heard saying before he quickly attempted to laugh it off and added, “Dude…I’m sorry.”

Fields, who is Black, then told Valentine “I don’t give a f**k.”

Fields also told Valentine, “In situations that should be uncomfortable for a Black man, White people get more uncomfortable.”

Valentine responded, “Well, I’m in trouble now. I’ve been in worse trouble.”

He has yet to publicly comment on the matter.

“Big Brother,” a reality show staple since 2000, assembles a group of people to live together in a home with cameras recording them the entire time.