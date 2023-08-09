Hong Kong CNN —

Investor confidence in China’s troubled property sector has been rocked again this week by reports that one of the country’s largest private building conglomerates missed interest payments on two bonds.

China’s vast real estate industry was long an important engine of growth in the world’s second biggest economy, accounting for as much as 30% of the country’s GDP.

But many major developers racked up huge debts, typified by the collapse two years ago of Evergrande which was followed by a wave of defaults across the industry.

The latest major industry player to get into trouble is Country Garden, once China’s largest developer.

Shares in the construction giant have plunged 16% in Hong Kong since Tuesday, after reports by Reuters and Chinese media that it missed interest payments on two US dollar-denominated bonds. Several of Country Garden’s yuan-denominated bonds were suspended from trading in Shanghai and Shenzhen on Tuesday after they dropped by more than 20%.

Country Garden did not respond to a request from CNN for comment.

On Tuesday, state-owned media outlet Paper.cn, citing an anonymous company source, reported that Country Garden suffered “temporary liquidity pressure” due to deteriorating sales and a difficult refinancing environment. It was “actively” seeking funds to resolve the debt crunch and would protect the legitimate rights of creditors, the person was quoted as saying.

Although Country Garden still has a 30-day grace period before it can be labeled as a defaulter, the collapse in market confidence shows investors are worried about the company’s future.

Ranked No.1 by sales last year, Country Garden is one of the few major private developers yet to default since a liquidity crisis engulfed China’s property sector more than two years ago.

An aerial view of a residential project developed by Country Garden Holdings is seen in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province on October 31, 2021. Fang Dongxu/FeatureChina/AP/File

But the company slid to No. 5 by sales in the first half of this year, according to the China Index Academy — a leading Chinese real estate research firm, a sign that even the biggest players in the industry are suffering from the worst slump the country’s property market has seen.

“If Country Garden, the biggest privately owned developer in China goes down, that could trigger a crisis in confidence for the property sector,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst for Oanda.

Growing pressure

Country Garden’s stock has lost more than 30% of its value since last week, after it warned of an unaudited net loss for the first six months of the year.

“The company will actively consider taking various countermeasures to ensure the security of cash flow,” it said in an exchange filing on July 31. “Meanwhile, it will actively seek guidance and support from the government and regulatory authorities,” it added.