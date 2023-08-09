Lindsay and Robert Shiver FAIR USE, MUST WRITE TO PICTURES Court records indicate Lindsay and Robert Shiver had filed for divorce in April. A docket on the Thomas County Courts website show filings listing the couple as filing for divorce. According to the complaint listed on the Thomas County, Georgia Clerk of Courts website, Robert Shiver filed for divorce on April 5th, and Lindsay Shiver subsequently filed for divorce the following day. According to the filings viewed by CNN Robert Shivers lists Lindsay's "adulterous conduct" as a reason for divorce saying the marriage is irrevocably broken. The filing from Lindsay Shrivers says she has "incurred debt beyond her means to pay" and asks that Robert be made to pay. CNN has reached out attorneys representing each of them in the divorce case. However social media accounts that appear to belong to Lindsay Shiver -- the Georgia woman charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot in the Bahamas -- depict a happy church-going family of five -- At least one of the family pictures was posted in the days after they each filed for divorce. Pictures posted on the account believed to belong to Shiver indicate that the family has spent a good deal of time in the Bahamas and seem to enjoy a comfortable and active lifestyle

