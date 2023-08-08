Police tape outside Richneck Elementary School following the shooting on January 7, 2023, in Newport News, Virginia.
Police tape outside Richneck Elementary School following the shooting on January 7, 2023, in Newport News, Virginia.
Jay Paul/Getty Images
CNN  — 

A 6-year-old who shot his teacher in January later boasted in a conversation with a school employee that “I shot that b[ ] dead,” according to unsealed redacted search warrants.

The documents obtained from CNN affiliate WTKR describe what happened after first grade teacher Abigail Zwerner was shot on January 6 at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia.

“I did it,” the boy told school officials, according to police in an affidavit. “I got my mom’s gun last night.”

CNN has cleared this photograph of Abby Zwerner, the Newport News elementary school teacher injured after being shot by a 6-year-old student on Friday. Zwerner is currently listed in stable condition at an area hospital, according to a release Saturday afternoon from Newport News police.
CNN has cleared this photograph of Abby Zwerner, the Newport News elementary school teacher injured after being shot by a 6-year-old student on Friday. Zwerner is currently listed in stable condition at an area hospital, according to a release Saturday afternoon from Newport News police.
Abby Zwerner/Facebook

Lawyers of Virginia teacher shot by 1st grader criticize motion to dismiss $40 million lawsuit

Unsealed records of Zwerner’s statement to police at the hospital said that when the boy drew the weapon from his pocket and pointed it at her, she asked, “What are you doing with that?”

Zwerner told authorities the boy paused, “then fired one shot that struck Zwerner in her left hand and upper torso,” the affidavit obtained by affiliate WTKR said. Zwerner fled the classroom to the school office, according to the affidavit.

The teacher suffered gunshot wounds to her hand and chest but survived.

A lawyer for the child’s family told CNN Tuesday, “The child had extreme emotional issues, and we are all working to see that he improves every day.”

James Ellenson, the attorney, also said the child is in therapy and has shown improvement. Representatives for the family had previously said the student suffers from an “acute disability.”

Deja Taylor arrives with attorney James Ellenson, left, to the Newport News Sheriffs Office in Newport News, Virginia, on April 13, 2023, to turn herself in. Taylor is the mother of the 6-year-old first grader who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6. Taylor was charged with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a firearm so as to endanger a child.
Deja Taylor arrives with attorney James Ellenson, left, to the Newport News Sheriffs Office in Newport News, Virginia, on April 13, 2023, to turn herself in. Taylor is the mother of the 6-year-old first grader who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6. Taylor was charged with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a firearm so as to endanger a child.
Billy Schuerman/Daily Press/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Mother of 6-year-old who shot Newport News teacher speaks for first time in TV interview

The documents also included more information about a previous incident in kindergarten where the same child apparently choked a different teacher.

Authorities spoke to that teacher, who described that the student “walked behind her while she was sitting in her chair and placed both of his arms around her neck pulling down, choking her to the point she could not breathe,” according to the documents.

A teacher’s assistant forcibly removed the student from the classroom, according to the documents.

Police said they worked to obtain limited school records pertaining to the child from Child Protective Services, records on the choking incident, and other information, but those records were not readily provided by Newport News Public Schools.

CNN has reached out to Newport News Public Schools officials for comment.

The mother of the student pleaded guilty to federal gun charges in connection with the incident as part of a plea deal, and will be sentenced in October.