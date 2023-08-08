CNN —

Iggy Azalea is explaining why she submitted a letter of support on behalf of rapper Tory Lanez, who was convicted last year of shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

Azalea submitted a letter of recommendation on behalf of Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, as he prepares to be sentenced this week. Azalea’s is one of 76 letters of recommendation that have been submitted on Peterson’s behalf.

Azalea explained why she submitted the letter on Twitter, writing in a post, “I am not in support of throwing away ANY ones [sic] life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead. I support prison reform. Period.”

She also said she was under the impression that her letter was solely meant for the judge and that it would not be disclosed publicly.

Prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence Lanez to 13 years in prison and he is due to be sentenced on Tuesday, after he shot the hip hop star in the feet in the Hollywood Hills during an argument following a party in 2020.

Stallion, real name Megan Pete, asked for a stiff sentence in a written statement read aloud during a hearing at Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, saying she was “viciously shot by the defendant.”