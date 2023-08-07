CNN —

At least one factory worker was injured in a fire that broke out in a Sherwin-Williams paint manufacturing and processing plant in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas, fire officials said.

Firefighters received a call about possible explosions at the plant at 1:21 a.m. Monday, according to a Garland Fire Department public information officer. When the fire department arrived, the factory was on fire.

The fire alarm level was later upgraded to direct more resources toward putting it out, according to the department. The fire is no longer burning.

Residents approximately a mile away reported hearing loud noises that may have been related to explosions, according to the fire department.

The injured worker got to a hospital on their own.

A cause of the fire has not been determined, and the department said while its investigation hasn’t begun, it will continue to monitor the scene due to the chemicals in the factory.

An earlier social media post from the fire department noted heavy road closures due to the incident.

“Multiple roadways in and around the location are CLOSED,” says the post. “Please find alternate routes and expect heavy delays.”

Sherwin-Williams did not immediately respond to a request for comment.