CNN —

Three people were killed after two helicopters collided while fighting a blaze in the Southern California community of Cabazon, officials announced late Sunday night.

“While engaged in the firefight, two helicopters collided. The first helicopter was able to land safely nearby. Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and tragically all three members perished,” CalFire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said in a news conference.

The victims included a contracted pilot, a CalFire division chief and a CalFire captain, Fulcher said.

CNN has reached out to the National Transportation Safety Board for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.