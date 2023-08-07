CNN —

Donald Trump ally Bernie Kerik met Monday with special counsel Jack Smith’s investigators who are handling the probe related to the 2020 election aftermath and the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

The interview largely focused on what Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani did to prove that really won the election, Kerik’s attorney told CNN.

Kerik’s and his attorney were spotted by CNN arriving Monday morning and leaving after roughly five hours. This is the first public sign of activity by the special counsel’s team after it filed landmark criminal charges against the former president last week.

Kerik, the former New York City police commissioner, is a longtime associate of Giuliani and coordinated with him during the contentious post-election period.

Trump was indicted last week in connection with the probe. He pleaded not guilty to all charges, including conspiring to obstruct the 2020 election certification and conspiring to deprive Americans of the right to have their votes accurately counted.

Giuliani is repeatedly mentioned in the indictment as a “co-conspirator” but hasn’t been charged with any crimes.

