Former New York Police Department Commissioner Bernie Kerik
Former New York Police Department Commissioner Bernie Kerik
Mary Altaffer/AP
CNN  — 

Donald Trump ally Bernie Kerik met Monday with special counsel Jack Smith’s investigators who are handling the probe related to the 2020 election aftermath and the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

The interview largely focused on what Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani did to prove that really won the election, Kerik’s attorney told CNN.

Kerik’s and his attorney were spotted by CNN arriving Monday morning and leaving after roughly five hours. This is the first public sign of activity by the special counsel’s team after it filed landmark criminal charges against the former president last week.

Kerik, the former New York City police commissioner, is a longtime associate of Giuliani and coordinated with him during the contentious post-election period.

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 5: Former President Donald Trump pauses for cheers from the crowd before speaking as the keynote speaker at the 56th Annual Silver Elephant Dinner hosted by the South Carolina Republican Party on August 5, 2023 in Columbia, South Carolina. President Trump was introduced by South Carolina's Governor Henry McMaster. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 5: Former President Donald Trump pauses for cheers from the crowd before speaking as the keynote speaker at the 56th Annual Silver Elephant Dinner hosted by the South Carolina Republican Party on August 5, 2023 in Columbia, South Carolina. President Trump was introduced by South Carolina's Governor Henry McMaster. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)
Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Trump and team seek to destroy credibility of his election subversion trial before a date is even set

Trump was indicted last week in connection with the probe. He pleaded not guilty to all charges, including conspiring to obstruct the 2020 election certification and conspiring to deprive Americans of the right to have their votes accurately counted.

Giuliani is repeatedly mentioned in the indictment as a “co-conspirator” but hasn’t been charged with any crimes.

This story is breaking and will be updated.