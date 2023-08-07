Australia reaches Women’s World Cup quarterfinals with win over Denmark as Sam Kerr makes tournament debut

By Ben Morse, CNN
Updated 9:11 AM EDT, Mon August 7, 2023
Australian players celebrate the team's opening goal against Denmark at the Women's World Cup.
Rick Rycroft/AP
CNN  — 

Roared on by the majority of the 75,784 crowd inside Sydney’s Stadium Australia, co-host Australia reached the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals after an impressive 2-0 victory over Denmark in Sydney.

And Matildas fans had even more reason to celebrate as star striker Sam Kerr, who had missed Australia’s group games due to a calf injury, came on as second-half substitute to make her first appearance at the World Cup.

A superb counterattacking move from Australia gave the host the lead, with Mary Fowler springing Caitlin Foord free down the left. The 28-year-old’s low shot was too good for Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen.

Try as it might, Denmark was unable to find an equalizer as it struggled to get back into the game and Australia doubled its lead when Hayley Raso guided the ball home into the bottom corner of the net midway through the second half.

Australia now faces either France or Morocco on Saturday in the last eight of the tournament.

Australia's Alanna Kennedy, center, and Denmark's Karen Holmgaard, right, jump for the ball during the round of 16 match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, August 7.
Mark Baker/AP
Australia's forward Caitlin Foord scores a goal past Denmark's goalkeeper Lene Christensen.
David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
Australia's head coach Tony Gustavsson gives directions to Emily Van Egmond.
Mark Baker/AP
Denmark's players gather in a huddle before the match between Australia and Denmark.
David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
Australian fans cheer prior to the match between the host team and Denmark.
Rick Rycroft/AP
England's Chloe Kelly, center, celebrates as teammates Rachel Daly and goalkeeper Mary Earps after scoring her team's fifth and winning penalty in a shootout during the match between England and Nigeria, at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, on Monday, August 7. England goes through to the quarterfinals <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2023/08/06/football/england-nigeria-australia-denmark-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">after winning the penalty shootout</a> 4-2 over Nigeria.
Dan Peled/Reuters
Members of Nigeria's team react during the penalty shootout.
Elsa/FIFA/Getty Images
England's Lauren James steps on Michelle Alozie of Nigeria and receives a red card in the last-16 tie in Brisbane, Australia.
Matt Roberts/FIFA/Getty Images
England's Mary Earps makes a save.
Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
USA players comfort each other after being eliminated during the penalty shootout against Sweden in the FIFA Women's World Cup in Melbourne Sunday, August 6, 2023.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Alex Morgan cries after USA was knocked out of the tournament after a penalty shoot out loss to Sweden.
Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images
Sweden players celebrate the team's victory through penalty shootout in the FIFA Women's World Cup in the Round of 16 match eliminating defending champion USA in Melbourne on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Amanda Ilestedt and Fridolina Rolfo of Sweden celebrate their team's victory through the penalty shootout eliminating defending champion Team USA.
Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images
USA's forward Lynn Williams, left, and Sweden's defender Jonna Andersson, right, fight for the ball during the Women's World Cup round of 16 football match between Sweden and USA in Melbourne on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Megan Rapinoe of USA takes a corner kick.
Alex Pantling/Getty Images
USA's forward Alex Morgan, center, heads the ball against Sweden.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Alex Morgan of the United States goes up for a header with Amanda Ilestedt.
Brad Smith/Getty Images
Lindsey Horan of the United States grimaces in pain after a collision.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
United States' goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, center, takes the ball in front of the goal.
Scott Barbour/AP
US midfielder Lindsey Horan, right, heads the ball as Sweden forward Fridolina Rolfo challenges during the last-16 tie at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Taken from a remote camera, Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic dives in an attempt to save a Lindsey Horan header.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Sweden's Johanna Kaneryd, center, competes for the ball with the US' Andi Sullivan, right, and Crystal Dunn.
Scott Barbour/AP
United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher in action during the crunch knockout match.
Hamish Blair/AP
US forward Megan Rapinoe, left, looks on from the substitutes' bench.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Captain Kosovare Asllani of Sweden talks to her teammates in the huddle prior to the last-16 tie in Melbourne, Australia.
Alex Pantling - FIFA/Getty Images
The Netherlands' Jill Roord celebrates scoring their first goal against South Africa during the match at Sydney Football Stadium in Australia on August 6. Netherlands won 2-0 and will advance to the quarterfinals.
Jaimi Joy/Reuters
Netherlands' fans cheer in the stands before the start of the match against South Africa.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
South Africa's Bambanani Mbane grimaces after colliding with Netherlands' Lieke Martens. She was taken away with a stretcher shortly after.
Mark Baker/AP
Risa Shimizu of Japan celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the match against Norway on August 5, 2023 at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. Japan won 3-1.
Hagen Hopkins/FIFA/Getty
Ayaka Yamashita of Japan dives in vain as Guro Reiten of Norway (obscured) heads to score her team's first goal.
Maja Hitij/FIFA/Getty Images
Japan's Mina Tanaka, center up, and Norway's Vilde Boe Risa challenge for the ball during the match.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Aitana Bonmati of Spain celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the match against Switzerland at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on August 5, 2023. Spain won 5-1.
Jan Kruger/FIFA/Getty Images
Spain's Alba Redondo puts the ball past Switzerland's goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann to score her team's second goal.
Andrew Cornaga/AP
Spectators show their support during the match between Spain and Switzerland.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Morocco's players celebrate advancing to last 16 after beating Colombia.
Alex Grimm/FIFA/Getty Images
Fans of Colombia watch their team's Group H fixture against Morocco.
Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images
Colombia's teenage star Linda Caicedo, left, challenges Morocco's Zineb Redouani during their final Group H match.
Gary Day/AP
Germany's players react after crashing out of the Women's World Cup.
Dan Peled/Reuters
South Korea held Germany to a 1-1 draw but both side's exited the tournament at the group stage.
Chris Hyde/FIFA/Getty Images
South Korea's Cho So-hyun celebrates after giving her side the lead against Germany.
Tertius Pickard/AP
Brazil's Marta, right, competes against Jamaica's Tiernny Wiltshire during a Women's World Cup match on Wednesday, August 2. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/01/football/brazil-jamaica-france-panama-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">The two teams drew 0-0</a>, but it was Jamaica that advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament. This was the last World Cup for Marta, the tournament's record scorer and veteran of six tournaments.
Hamish Blair/AP
Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood celebrates with teammates after the draw with Brazil.
Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images
Marta reacts after Brazil's elimination.
Elsa/FIFA/Getty Images
France's Vicki Becho celebrates after scoring her team's sixth goal against Panama on August 2. France won 6-3 to advance to the knockout stage.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Panama players spend time with fans after the France match. This was Panama's first year playing at a Women's World Cup.
Carl Recine/Reuters
France's Maëlle Lakrar celebrates after scoring her team's first goal against Panama.
Mark Baker/AP
South Africa's Linda Motlhalo celebrates her team's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/02/football/sweden-south-africa-italy-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">3-2 win over Italy</a> on August 2. It was South Africa's first-ever win at a Women's World Cup, and it helped them clinch a spot in the next round. Italy was eliminated with the loss.
Hagen Hopkins/FIFA/Getty Images
South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana tries to hold off Italy's Elena Linari.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Italy's Arianna Caruso celebrates after scoring against South Africa.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
Sweden's Elin Rubensson celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Argentina on August 2. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/02/football/sweden-south-africa-italy-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Sweden won 2-0</a>.
Fiona Goodall/FIFA/Getty Images
Sweden's Rebecka Blomqvist heads the ball for a goal against Argentina.
Andrew Cornaga/AP
Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo lies on the pitch after getting injured against Sweden.
Abbie Parr/AP
England's Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring against China on Tuesday, August 1. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/uswnt-portugal-group-stage-womens-world-cup-08-01-23/h_986c8e469f4fb778cf1e325cdfb2fc90" target="_blank">England won 6-1</a> to advance to the tournament's round of 16.
James Elsby/AP
England's Rachel Daly, right, scores the sixth goal against China.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
Chinese forward Wang Shuang, left, celebrates with Yang Lina after scoring against England.
Brenton Edwards/AFP/Getty Images
Chinese defender Yao Wei, right, blocks a shot from England's Lucy Bronze.
Brenton Edwards/AFP/Getty Images
Pernille Harder celebrates after scoring the first goal of Denmark's 2-0 victory over Haiti on August 1. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/uswnt-portugal-group-stage-womens-world-cup-08-01-23/h_d2ec41756a8f7e49b2ca2590e3226d01" target="_blank">The win</a>, coupled with China's defeat against England, meant Denmark would advance to the knockout stage and face co-host Australia.
Paul Kane/Getty Images
Denmark's Amalie Vangsgaard shields the ball from Haiti's Ruthny Mathurin.
Gary Day/AP
Haiti fans cheer their team at the stadium in Perth, Australia.
Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters
Haiti's Melchie Dumornay, left, gets tangled with Denmark's Simone Boye.
Paul Kane/Getty Images
US forward Sophia Smith heads the ball during the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/01/football/uswnt-portugal-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">goalless draw</a> against Portugal on August 1. The result meant that the Americans, the two-time defending champions, would advance to the round of 16.
Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images
Megan Rapinoe consoles Portugal's Jessica Silva following the draw, which knocked Portugal out of the competition.
Rafaela Pontes/AP
US forward Alex Morgan collides with Portuguese goalkeeper Inês Pereira in the first half.
Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images
US fans show their support ahead of the Portugal match.
Andrew Cornaga/AP
US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher collides with the post.
Andrew Cornaga/AP
Referee Rebecca Welch shows a yellow card to US midfielder Rose Lavelle.
Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images
Dutch midfielder Wieke Kaptein takes a selfie with fans after the Netherlands defeated Vietnam 7-0 and advanced to the knockout stage.
Joe Allison//FIFA/Getty Images
Vietnamese players Trần Thị Thu Thảo, left, and Dương Thị Vân react after the loss to the Netherlands.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Dutch forward Katja Snoeijs celebrates her team's first goal, which was scored by Lieke Martens.
Sanka Vidanagama/AFP/Getty Images
The Netherlands' Sherida Spitse, top, and Vietnam's Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nhã compete for the ball.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Australian defender Stephanie Catley, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's fourth goal against Canada on Monday, July 31. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/31/football/australia-canada-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Australia won 4-0</a> to book a spot in the round of 16.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Australia fans in Melbourne celebrate after the Canada match.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan makes a save against Australia. Canada was eliminated because of the loss and Nigeria's goalless draw against Ireland.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Australia's Hayley Raso, right, celebrates after scoring her side's second goal against Canada.
Victoria Adkins/AP
Ireland's Lily Agg, right, battles for the ball with Nigeria's Uchenna Kanu during a 0-0 draw on July 31.
Tertius Pickard/AP
Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala, center, misses a chance against Ireland.
Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images