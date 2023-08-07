CNN —

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have ended their engagement.

“The Bachelor” franchise alums took to Instagram Sunday with the news.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” a post shared on both of their profiles reads.”We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life-altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

The two share two dogs, Ramen and Pinot, and will continue to share custody.

“Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers,” they wrote. “While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together.”

Bristowe and Tartick said they remain friends and expressed gratitude for the time they shared together.

“Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die,” they shared. “We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts,”

Bristowe was a contestant on “The Bachelor” in 2015, then became “The Bachelorette” in Season 11. Tartick appeared as a contestant on Season 14 of “The Bachelorette” in 2018.