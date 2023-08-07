beyonce crowd rain split
Video Ad Feedback
Beyoncé fans shelter in place for hours, one hospitalized after severe weather
01:43 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
beyonce crowd rain split
Video Ad Feedback
Beyoncé fans shelter in place for hours, one hospitalized after severe weather
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AK/Rare walrus calf rescued after wandering alone currently under 24/7 cuddle care
Video Ad Feedback
'24/7 cuddle care': Walrus calf rescued after wandering alone
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
taylor swift bianka bryant
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Taylor Swift's moment with Kobe Bryant's daughter during show
00:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pinellas county runaway boat
Video Ad Feedback
See what cop did to stop runaway boat that lost its driver
00:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Caroline Kennedy Swim
Video Ad Feedback
See JFK's daughter recreate part of her father's heroic WWII Pacific island swim
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab china sun bear xiaohongshu
Video Ad Feedback
Biologist weighs in on the viral sun bear video from Chinese zoo
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Golf Club Bear 1
Video Ad Feedback
Bear caught on camera dragging golfer's bag into the woods
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL somali runner
Video Ad Feedback
Viral video of slow runner at competition prompts suspension of sports official
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Car Crashes Sewing Video 1
Video Ad Feedback
Sewing tutorial goes off the rails when airborne car crashes in yard
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Teen going 132 on Interstate vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Call your father': Police officer pulls over teen going 132 mph on interstate
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
split cindy crawford recreate pepsi ad scene
Video Ad Feedback
See Cindy Crawford recreating iconic Super Bowl ad 31 years later
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Milk Jug Chugger 2
Video Ad Feedback
Real estate agent pays dearly for guzzling milk from seller's fridge
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Snake cricket match
Video Ad Feedback
Snake brings cricket match to a halt
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
serena williams gender reveal thumb 2
Video Ad Feedback
Serena Williams' husband pranks her at gender reveal. See how she reacted
00:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
crocodile trapper struggle
Video Ad Feedback
Crocodile tosses pole from trapper during capture attempt. See the moment
01:49
Now playing
- Source: WSVN
chocolate on highway kcra pkg thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Truck hauling 40,000 pounds of chocolate leaves mess after catching fire
01:19
Now playing
- Source: KCRA
CNN  — 

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour paid $100,000 to keep all 98 Metro stations in the Washington, DC, area open for an extra hour after Sunday’s show at the outdoor FedExField venue was delayed because of heavy rain and lightning, a news release from the transit authority said.

“Due to inclement weather that may delay the start of tonight’s Renaissance World Tour at FedExField, Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced,” the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said in a statement.

“The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses.”

WARSAW, POLAND - JUNE 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY)(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at PGE Narodowy on June 27, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)
WARSAW, POLAND - JUNE 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY)(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at PGE Narodowy on June 27, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Beyoncé helps choose the perfect wedding song for 'Renaissance' concertgoer

The stadium issued a shelter-in-place notice citing lightning in the area before giving fans the all clear and allowing the show to go on. The delay left fans sweltering in hot and humid conditions as they waited for word on what was happening.

“Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order. Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars,” the stadium said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 6:40 p.m.

“All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice.”

The shelter-in-place order was lifted after an almost two-hour wait during which several people were treated for heat exhaustion and one person was hospitalized, CNN affiliate WJLA reported.

The situation inside the stadium was confusing and chaotic, said CNN’s Abby Phillip, who was among the fans packing the venue.

“It was very uncomfortable … I mean it was pouring rain for a while and there was lightning in the air, so they didn’t want to let to let anyone in and obviously the concert wasn’t going to start, but it was really chaotic and I think that was kind of the experience that I and so many other people had … the chaos and the crowd and the rain and the heat,” Phillip said.

“It was one of those moments where it was a great concert, but that experience was a little bit scary,” Phillip added.

“No one seemed to really know what the plan should be.”

Rain hit the area between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, with the heaviest downpours falling between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., CNN meteorologist Rob Shackelford said.

More than 120 million people in the Eastern US are at risk of severe thunderstorms Monday, while heat waves in the South continue their record streaks.