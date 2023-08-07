A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.

The case for no US recession is building, but some on Wall Street are cautioning against getting overconfident.

A plethora of softening data in recent weeks has pointed to a strong yet cooling economy. That has raised hopes among investors that the United States could avoid a recession despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive pace of interest rate hikes.

Bank of America economists said in a recent note that they expect the economy to keep expanding over coming quarters, with a gradual rise in unemployment.

“Our revisions imply we no longer expect a mild recession and, instead, think the economy may be able to skirt one,” Bank of America economists led by Michael Gapen wrote in the report.

The July jobs report gave even more reason for Wall Street’s optimism for a soft landing, or a scenario in which inflation comes down to the Fed’s 2% target without a recession or a sharp economic downturn.

The US economy gained just 187,000 jobs in July, fewer than economists were expecting and extending the gradual cooldown seen in June’s job growth, which was revised down to 185,000 jobs from 209,000.

JPMorgan Chase’s top US economist said Friday he no longer expects a recession this year.

Noting that projections for third-quarter data suggest the economy is “expanding at a healthy pace,” the banking giant is revising its position, said Michael Feroli in a note released Friday after the jobs report.

“Given this growth, we doubt the economy will quickly lose enough momentum to slip into a mild contraction as early as next quarter, as we had previously projected,” he said.

Still, some investors are maintaining that the US economy could tip into a recession later this