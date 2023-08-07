Hun Manet is the eldest son of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, one of the world's longest serving leaders.
Hun Manet is the eldest son of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, one of the world's longest serving leaders.
Cindy Liu/Reuters

Cambodia’s king has approved the nomination of the eldest son of Prime Minister Hun Sen to become the next premier, according to a decree published on Monday, confirming a long-awaited transition of power.

The decree endorsing Western-educated army general Hun Manet, 45, was shared on the Telegram channel of his father and signals the imminent end of the former Khmer Rouge guerrilla’s nearly four decades at the helm of a country rebounding from decades of war and poverty.

The appointment requires the approval of the newly elected National Assembly, expected later this month, following the huge win by the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) in last month’s election, where it won 120 of 125 parliamentary seats in a contest in which all viable opposition was sidelined.

Hun Sen last month said he would step down and hand over power to his son in August, ending a 38-year rule during which he established stability after years of war but stifled democracy in the process.

He will however maintain important posts in the legislature and the ruling party.

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and president of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) attends an election campaign for the upcoming national election in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, July 1, 2023. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and president of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) attends an election campaign for the upcoming national election in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, July 1, 2023. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
Cindy Liu/Reuters

Cambodia's Hun Sen, one of world's longest-serving leaders, to hand power to his son

Hun Manet, 45, was educated in the United States and Britain, where received a master’s degree and doctorate respectively, both in economics.

He is also a graduate of the prestigious West Point military academy in the United States and has served as Cambodia’s deputy armed forces commander-in-chief.

Hun Manet has said little of his vision for the country. He won a seat in the capital, Phnom Penh, in the election.