Start your week smart: Women’s World Cup, Trump case ruling, postpartum depression pill, arrest in dancer’s death

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
Updated 9:23 AM EDT, Sun August 6, 2023
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 06: Sweden players celebrate the team's victory through the penalty shootout in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 06, 2023 in Melbourne / Naarm, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Brennan: Series of mistakes led to loss
01:20 - Source: CNN
CNN  — 

If you love playing games and are looking to pick up some serious cash on the side, we’ve got a job for you! Mattel is looking to hire a “Chief Uno player” to promote the release of its new game, Uno Quatro. The chosen applicant will be paid the completely on-brand sum of $4,444 a week for four weeks to play Uno Quatro with strangers in New York City and create social media content featuring the new game.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

Get '5 Things' in your inbox

  • If your day doesn’t start until you’re up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

    The weekend that was

    • The United States crashed out of the Women’s World Cup in a tense penalty kicks shootout loss to Sweden, ending hopes of a third consecutive title for the Americans and marking their earliest exit ever from the tournament. Sweden will play Japan in the quarterfinals. Keep up with all the action here.
    • A federal judge denied a request from Donald Trump’s legal team for a deadline extension over the handling of evidence in the 2020 election subversion case. Trump’s lawyers will have to respond by Monday afternoon to the Justice Department’s proposal for a protective order.
    • The Food and Drug Administration approved the medication zuranolone for the treatment of postpartum depression – making it the first FDA-approved oral pill in the United States specifically for postpartum depression, a serious mental illness that can develop in about 1 in 7 new mothers after childbirth.
    • The 17-year-old suspected of fatally stabbing O’Shae Sibley has been charged with murder as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon, New York officials said. Sibley, a 28-year-old professional dancer, was stabbed to death at a Brooklyn gas station last weekend.
    • Two weeks after announcing the arrest of the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer, authorities in New York identified a woman whose remains were among those found over a decade ago. She was previously known as “Fire Island Jane Doe.”

    The week ahead

    Monday
    August 7 marks 25 years since the bombings of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, which killed 224 people and injured about 5,000. Twelve of those killed were US citizens. Terrorist group al Qaeda claimed responsibility for the attacks.

    It’s also Purple Heart Day, honoring service members who have been wounded or killed as a result of enemy action while serving in the US military.

    Tuesday
    Voters in Ohio will cast their ballots in a special election on a measure that would make passing future state constitutional amendments more difficult — including one on the November ballot to guarantee abortion rights. The Republican-controlled state legislature pushed through the resolution in May that asks voters to raise the threshold for amending the constitution from the current simple majority to 60%. It would also increase the petitioning requirements to get a proposed amendment on the ballot. ​​The statewide vote will come one year after two of Ohio’s neighboring states — deep-red Kentucky and the political battleground state of Michigan — supported abortion rights in their own ballot measures.

    Wednesday
    August 9 is the deadline for US military veterans to file a claim under the PACT Act — a law passed by Congress last year that expands VA health care and benefits for millions of vets exposed to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan, Agent Orange in Vietnam, and many other hazardous substances.

    Thursday
    The Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release the Consumer Price Index for July. Annual inflation in the US slowed to 3% in June — the 12th consecutive monthly decline from a whopping 9.1% in June 2022. That comes on the heels of last week’s monthly employment report showing a gain of just 187,000 jobs in July, an indication that the nation’s labor market is gradually cooling off.

    Friday
    Russia plans to launch its first mission to the moon in nearly 50 years. The Luna-25 spacecraft is an uncrewed lander that is targeting a soft landing near the moon’s south pole. Russia’s renewed interest in the moon comes on the heels of NASA’s Artemis I mission late last year and India’s latest attempt, Chandrayaan-3, which is due to reach the moon late this month.

    One Thing: Why this Trump indictment is different
    In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig tells us why the latest indictment of Donald Trump is the most serious yet and looks at why special counsel Jack Smith is not done investigating. Listen here for more.

    Photos of the week

    Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after his arraignment in federal court on Thursday, August 3.
    Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after his arraignment in federal court on Thursday, August 3.
    Alex Brandon/AP
    A medic speaks with an injured Ukrainian serviceman inside a frontline medical stabilization point in Ukraine on Thursday, July 27.
    A medic speaks with an injured Ukrainian serviceman inside a frontline medical stabilization point in Ukraine on Thursday, July 27.
    Stringer/Reuters
    US swimmer Katie Ledecky celebrates after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/29/sport/katie-ledecky-michael-phelps-record-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">winning the women's 800-meter freestyle final</a> at the Fukuoka World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, on Saturday, July 29. Ledecky earned her 16th gold medal and surpassed Michael Phelps for most career individual world swimming titles.
    US swimmer Katie Ledecky celebrates after winning the women's 800-meter freestyle final at the Fukuoka World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, on Saturday, July 29. Ledecky earned her 16th gold medal and surpassed Michael Phelps for most career individual world swimming titles.
    Marko Djurica/Reuters
    Mourners carry the casket of a victim who was killed in <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/30/asia/pakistan-blast-bajaur-intl/index.html" target="_blank">a suicide bomber attack</a> in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, on Monday, July 31. At least 54 people were killed in the bombing, which targeted a political convention organized by an Islamist party the previous day.
    Mourners carry the casket of a victim who was killed in a suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, on Monday, July 31. At least 54 people were killed in the bombing, which targeted a political convention organized by an Islamist party the previous day.
    Mohammad Sajjad/AP
    This long-exposure photo shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday, August 3.
    This long-exposure photo shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday, August 3.
    Maclolm Denemark/Florida Today/AP
    Turkish soldiers use pepper spray against demonstrators in Ikizkoy, Turkey, on Friday, July 28. This was the fifth day of protests against the deforestation of a century-old pine forest.
    Turkish soldiers use pepper spray against demonstrators in Ikizkoy, Turkey, on Friday, July 28. This was the fifth day of protests against the deforestation of a century-old pine forest.
    Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images
    US forward Alex Morgan collides with Portugal's Inês Pereira as they go for the ball at the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/20/football/gallery/womens-world-cup-2023/index.html" target="_blank">Women's World Cup</a> in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday, August 1. The game ended in a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/01/football/uswnt-portugal-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">goalless draw</a> and the United States advanced to the round of 16.
    US forward Alex Morgan collides with Portugal's Inês Pereira as they go for the ball at the Women's World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday, August 1. The game ended in a goalless draw and the United States advanced to the round of 16.
    Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images
    A Sudanese woman who fled conflict in Murnei, in Sudan's Darfur region, walks beside carts carrying her family belongings while crossing the border between Sudan and Chad on Wednesday, August 2.
    A Sudanese woman who fled conflict in Murnei, in Sudan's Darfur region, walks beside carts carrying her family belongings while crossing the border between Sudan and Chad on Wednesday, August 2.
    Zohra Bensemra/Reuters
    Firefighters battle flames from the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve on Sunday, July 30. The fire has <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/02/us/york-fire-california-nevada-wednesday/index.html" target="_blank">scorched tens of thousands of acres</a> in the preserve and torched its iconic Joshua Trees.
    Firefighters battle flames from the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve on Sunday, July 30. The fire has scorched tens of thousands of acres in the preserve and torched its iconic Joshua Trees.
    David Swanson/AFP/Getty Images
    Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez celebrates after pitching a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians in Houston on Tuesday, August 1. The Astros won 2-0.
    Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez celebrates after pitching a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians in Houston on Tuesday, August 1. The Astros won 2-0.
    Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle/AP
    New York City Mayor Eric Adams announces a new $485 million NYC Gun Violence Prevention Task Force blueprint at a news conference in New York on Monday, July 31.
    New York City Mayor Eric Adams announces a new $485 million NYC Gun Violence Prevention Task Force blueprint at a news conference in New York on Monday, July 31.
    John Lamparski/NurPhoto/AP
    A rainbow colors the sky beyond the Rockland Harbor Breakwater Lighthouse following a brief rainstorm in Rockland, Maine, on Tuesday, August 1.
    A rainbow colors the sky beyond the Rockland Harbor Breakwater Lighthouse following a brief rainstorm in Rockland, Maine, on Tuesday, August 1.
    Robert F. Bukaty/AP
    People stand on a front loader while evacuating a flooded residential compound hit by remnants of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/31/asia/china-beijing-typhoon-doksuri-khanun-damage-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">Typhoon Doksuri</a> in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China, on Thursday, August 3.
    People stand on a front loader while evacuating a flooded residential compound hit by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China, on Thursday, August 3.
    Tingshu Wang/Reuters
    Voodoo wrestlers fight in a schoolyard in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Saturday, July 29.
    Voodoo wrestlers fight in a schoolyard in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Saturday, July 29.
    Alexis Huguet/AFP/Getty Images
    Sunflowers are seen through raindrops on a car window on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday, August 2.
    Sunflowers are seen through raindrops on a car window on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday, August 2.
    Michael Probst/AP
    Emergency personnel work near an office building damaged by a Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow on Tuesday, August 1. Russia says Ukraine <a href="https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/russia-ukraine-war-news-08-01-23/h_e9a4cbc0b0c7b46f8987b771890bdb2a" target="_blank">launched three drones</a> toward its capital city on Tuesday.
    Emergency personnel work near an office building damaged by a Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow on Tuesday, August 1. Russia says Ukraine launched three drones toward its capital city on Tuesday.
    Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters
    The Euclid space observatory's Near-Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer instrument <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/01/world/euclid-telescope-first-test-images-scn/index.html" target="_blank">captured a test image</a> of stars and galaxies in infrared light. The image was released on Tuesday, August 1.
    The Euclid space observatory's Near-Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer instrument captured a test image of stars and galaxies in infrared light. The image was released on Tuesday, August 1.
    ESA/Euclid Consortium/NASA
    The Netherlands' <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/30/sport/demi-vollering-tour-de-france-femmes-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Demi Vollering</a> celebrates after winning the Tour de France Femmes on Sunday, July 30. It is her first Tour de France Femmes title.
    The Netherlands' Demi Vollering celebrates after winning the Tour de France Femmes on Sunday, July 30. It is her first Tour de France Femmes title.
    Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images
    South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana celebrates after Italy's Benedetta Orsi, right, scored an own goal during a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/20/football/gallery/womens-world-cup-2023/index.html" target="_blank">Women's World Cup</a> group stage match in Wellington, New Zealand, on Wednesday, August 2. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/02/football/sweden-south-africa-italy-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">South Africa beat Italy 3-2</a>.
    South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana celebrates after Italy's Benedetta Orsi, right, scored an own goal during a Women's World Cup group stage match in Wellington, New Zealand, on Wednesday, August 2. South Africa beat Italy 3-2.
    Alessandra Tarantino/AP
    Locals watch firefighting efforts amid heavy smoke from the Eagle Bluff Fire after it <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/31/weather/bc-wildfires-canada-washington-climate/index.html" target="_blank">crossed the US-Canada border</a> from Washington state into Osoyoos, British Columbia, Canada, on Sunday July 30.
    Locals watch firefighting efforts amid heavy smoke from the Eagle Bluff Fire after it crossed the US-Canada border from Washington state into Osoyoos, British Columbia, Canada, on Sunday July 30.
    Jesse Winter/Reuters
    Special counsel <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/08/politics/jack-smith-classified-documents-special-counsel/index.html" target="_blank">Jack Smith</a> makes a statement to reporters after a grand jury returned an indictment of former President Donald Trump in the special counsel's investigation of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/05/politics/january-6-timeline-trump-coup/index.html" target="_blank">attempts to overturn the 2020 election</a> in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, August 1.
    Special counsel Jack Smith makes a statement to reporters after a grand jury returned an indictment of former President Donald Trump in the special counsel's investigation of attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, August 1.
    Kevin Wurm/Reuters
    US water polo player Ben Hallock competes for the ball in a match against Montenegro at the Fukuoka World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, on Saturday, July 29.
    US water polo player Ben Hallock competes for the ball in a match against Montenegro at the Fukuoka World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, on Saturday, July 29.
    Adam Pretty/Getty Images
    A pregnant sow licks a fellow sow as she naps in the heat at an independent farm in Chestertown, Maryland, on Thursday, July 27.
    A pregnant sow licks a fellow sow as she naps in the heat at an independent farm in Chestertown, Maryland, on Thursday, July 27.
    Leah Millis/Reuters
    Part of the collection of cat memorabilia owned by Freddie Mercury is on display at Sotheby's in London on Thursday, August 3. The private collection of over 1,400 items will be sold at a series of six auctions in September.
    Part of the collection of cat memorabilia owned by Freddie Mercury is on display at Sotheby's in London on Thursday, August 3. The private collection of over 1,400 items will be sold at a series of six auctions in September.
    Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sotheby's
    Brazilian forward <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/01/sport/marta-brazil-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Marta</a> waves to the crowd after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/01/football/brazil-jamaica-france-panama-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Brazil's draw with Jamaica</a> in the Women's World Cup in Melbourne on Wednesday, August 2. This was the last World Cup for Marta, the tournament's record scorer and veteran of six tournaments.
    Brazilian forward Marta waves to the crowd after Brazil's draw with Jamaica in the Women's World Cup in Melbourne on Wednesday, August 2. This was the last World Cup for Marta, the tournament's record scorer and veteran of six tournaments.
    William West/AFP/Getty Images
    People perform during the Archstoyanie festival in Nikola-Lenivets, Russia, on Saturday July 29.
    People perform during the Archstoyanie festival in Nikola-Lenivets, Russia, on Saturday July 29.
    Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
    Pope Francis greets people as he leaves the Mosteiro dos Jeronimos after leading the Vespers with members of the clergy in Lisbon, Portugal, on Wednesday, August 2. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Portugal to mark World Youth Day.
    Pope Francis greets people as he leaves the Mosteiro dos Jeronimos after leading the Vespers with members of the clergy in Lisbon, Portugal, on Wednesday, August 2. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Portugal to mark World Youth Day.
    Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters
    Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter on Friday, July 28. The "X" was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/31/tech/x-sign-twitter-elon-musk/index.html" target="_blank">dismantled days later</a>.
    Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter on Friday, July 28. The "X" was dismantled days later.
    Noah Berger/AP
    Children play in the water at the beach in Gaza City on Thursday, July 27.
    Children play in the water at the beach in Gaza City on Thursday, July 27.
    Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
    People with the progressive organization Herndon Reston Indivisible demonstrate outside the federal courthouse in Washington, DC, before <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/03/politics/gallery/trump-indictment-election-probe/index.html" target="_blank">Trump's arraignment</a> on Thursday, August 3.
    People with the progressive organization Herndon Reston Indivisible demonstrate outside the federal courthouse in Washington, DC, before Trump's arraignment on Thursday, August 3.
    Rebecca Wright/CNN
    A humpback whale swims near Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday, July 29.
    A humpback whale swims near Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday, July 29.
    Florian Plaucheur/AFP/Getty Images
    Australian defender Stephanie Catley celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during her team's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/31/football/australia-canada-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">4-0 victory over Canada</a> at the Women's World Cup in Melbourne on Monday, July 31.
    Australian defender Stephanie Catley celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during her team's 4-0 victory over Canada at the Women's World Cup in Melbourne on Monday, July 31.
    William West/AFP/Getty Images
    Indigenous leaders from the Argentina's Jujuy province burn incense during the celebrations of La Pachamama, or Mother Earth Day, in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, August 1. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/27/world/gallery/photos-this-week-july-20-july-27-ctrp/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 30 photos</a>.
    Indigenous leaders from the Argentina's Jujuy province burn incense during the celebrations of La Pachamama, or Mother Earth Day, in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, August 1. See last week in 30 photos.
    Rodrigo Abd/AP
    The week in 33 photos

    Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

    What’s happening in entertainment

    TV and streaming
    Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez return for Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building,” which hits Hulu on Tuesday. Joining the cast this season is the one and only Meryl Streep.

    In theaters

    A schooner, a mysterious crate, a storm-tossed sea … That’s the setup for “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” the latest take on the legend of Dracula, which sets sail on Friday.

    What’s happening in sports

    At a glance …
    In her first competitive event since 2021, legendary gymnast Simone Biles made a triumphant return, claiming first place in front of a roaring crowd at the Core Hydration Classic in Illinois.

    Following last week’s Hall of Fame game, Week 1 of the NFL preseason gets underway on Thursday when the Houston Texans play the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings face the Seattle Seahawks.

    For more of your favorite sports, head on over to CNN Sports as well as Bleacher Report, which – like CNN – is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

    Quiz time!

    Looking for a challenge to start your week? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 36% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

    Play me off …

    ‘Holiday’
    With “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” hitting the big screen on Friday, it looks like it’s shaping up to be a vampire weekend… (Click here to view)

    Related