CNN —

Three Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) at the Jenin Camp in the occupied West Bank, the IDF announced on Sunday.

The IDF said that they had thwarted a “terrorist cell” in the camp. According to the IDF, three individuals who were part of the cell were killed during the operation.

The IDF released a statement detailing the incident, stating that the head of the cell, Naif Abu Tsuik, along with two other members, were killed. An M-16 rifle was also found in the vehicle used by the cell.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has not yet issued a statement regarding the deaths. Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle, with the bodies inside, was taken by Israeli soldiers.

Hamas spokesman, Hazem Qassem, condemned the incident, calling it a “new crime” committed by the “Zionist enemy.”

He stated that the occupation will not escape the consequences of its actions and that the Palestinian people would continue their resistance.