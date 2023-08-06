A changing of the guard in women’s soccer but the US’ future can still be bright

Analysis by Aimee Lewis, CNN
Published 7:24 PM EDT, Sun August 6, 2023
The US had at least reached the semifinals of every previous Women's World Cup.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
CNN  — 

US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stood alone holding the ball and inhaled deeply, her eyes wide in disbelief, as Sweden’s players raced pitchside to form a joyous heap of yellow on the grass. Some of her teammates were in tears. “Feels like a bad dream,” Alex Morgan would later tell Fox Sports.

The match was over, the US defeated by Sweden on penalties in the last 16, and gone were the dreams of making history. The team that had cleared the path for all others had been caught. This was a changing of the guard in women’s soccer.

It isn’t that the US has never lost a women’s soccer match, but it last suffered defeat at a World Cup 12 years ago and has never been knocked out of the tournament at such an early stage.

USA players comfort each other after being eliminated during the penalty shootout in the FIFA Women's World Cup in Melbourne Sunday, August 6, 2023.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

US knocked out of Women's World Cup after penalty shootout loss to Sweden

This is a country that had won four of the previous eight editions of the tournament and had always reached the semifinals. Now, it is out having failed to make it to the quarterfinals. It will take time for that to register with players and fans.

For decades, ever since that first World Cup win in 1991, the US has been the standard-bearer in women’s soccer, the dominant force on the pitch, its leading voice off it.

As First Lady Jill Biden wrote on social media, addressing her country’s defeated team: “You made this sport matter.”

Perhaps, in time, even those in the US will come to regard this loss as a positive development for the women’s game because no sport or competition thrives in a hegemony.

Three of the four former World Cup winners are no longer in the tournament, while the so-called underdogs have thrived. As the US team itself posted on social media after the match, “This year’s Women’s World Cup is a testament to the growth of women’s soccer on a global scale …”

The penalty shootout went to sudden death.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

But for all the gloss, of how the sport is more competitive than ever, more popular than ever, better funded than ever, questions will still be asked: how did this team fail so badly?

Four years ago, when the US won its second successive title, the team was undoubtedly the best in the world. With Megan Rapinoe in her pomp, the US was confident and ruthless. There was the record 13-0 win over Thailand, while France, England and the Netherlands were all dispatched on the way to the title.

Much has been written about the American squad’s struggles in this tournament, the tactics have been criticized as has coach Vlatko Andonovski’s substitutions.

There was just one victory in the group stage and a goalpost came to the team’s rescue against Portugal, preventing the Iberian nation from scoring a late winner which would’ve ended the US’ participation at the group stage. On the basis of the group stages, that the US did not end this tournament as the champion is not a surprise.

Plenty has been said about the mentality of the US this last week, too – former player Carli Lloyd was particularly vocal in her criticism following the draw with Portugal – but to put this defeat down to the disintegration of the country’s famed winning mentality would be too simplistic.

“That’s our secret sauce, it’s the insatiable desire to win,” Rapinoe told CNN Sport before the start of the tournament. But defeat doesn’t mean the team lacked the desire to win. It did, however, lack the killer instinct of old. For the first time in back-to-back World Cup games, the US had failed to score.

USA players comfort each other after being eliminated during the penalty shootout against Sweden in the FIFA Women's World Cup in Melbourne Sunday, August 6, 2023.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Alex Morgan cries after USA was knocked out of the tournament after a penalty shoot out loss to Sweden.
Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images
Sweden players celebrate the team's victory through penalty shootout in the FIFA Women's World Cup in the Round of 16 match eliminating defending champion USA in Melbourne on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Amanda Ilestedt and Fridolina Rolfo of Sweden celebrate their team's victory through the penalty shootout eliminating defending champion Team USA.
Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images
USA's forward Lynn Williams, left, and Sweden's defender Jonna Andersson, right, fight for the ball during the Women's World Cup round of 16 football match between Sweden and USA in Melbourne on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Megan Rapinoe of USA takes a corner kick.
Alex Pantling/Getty Images
USA's forward Alex Morgan, center, heads the ball against Sweden.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Alex Morgan of the United States goes up for a header with Amanda Ilestedt.
Brad Smith/Getty Images
Lindsey Horan of the United States grimaces in pain after a collision.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
United States' goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, center, takes the ball in front of the goal.
Scott Barbour/AP
US midfielder Lindsey Horan, right, heads the ball as Sweden forward Fridolina Rolfo challenges during the last-16 tie at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Taken from a remote camera, Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic dives in an attempt to save a Lindsey Horan header.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Sweden's Johanna Kaneryd, center, competes for the ball with the US' Andi Sullivan, right, and Crystal Dunn.
Scott Barbour/AP
United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher in action during the crunch knockout match.
Hamish Blair/AP
US forward Megan Rapinoe, left, looks on from the substitutes' bench.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Captain Kosovare Asllani of Sweden talks to her teammates in the huddle prior to the last-16 tie in Melbourne, Australia.
Alex Pantling - FIFA/Getty Images
The Netherlands' Jill Roord celebrates scoring their first goal against South Africa during the match at Sydney Football Stadium in Australia on August 6. Netherlands won 2-0 and will advance to the quarterfinals.
Jaimi Joy/Reuters
Netherlands' fans cheer in the stands before the start of the match against South Africa.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
South Africa's Bambanani Mbane grimaces after colliding with Netherlands' Lieke Martens. She was taken away with a stretcher shortly after.
Mark Baker/AP
Risa Shimizu of Japan celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the match against Norway on August 5, 2023 at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. Japan won 3-1.
Hagen Hopkins/FIFA/Getty
Ayaka Yamashita of Japan dives in vain as Guro Reiten of Norway (obscured) heads to score her team's first goal.
Maja Hitij/FIFA/Getty Images
Japan's Mina Tanaka, center up, and Norway's Vilde Boe Risa challenge for the ball during the match.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Aitana Bonmati of Spain celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the match against Switzerland at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on August 5, 2023. Spain won 5-1.
Jan Kruger/FIFA/Getty Images
Spain's Alba Redondo puts the ball past Switzerland's goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann to score her team's second goal.
Andrew Cornaga/AP
Spectators show their support during the match between Spain and Switzerland.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Morocco's players celebrate advancing to last 16 after beating Colombia.
Alex Grimm/FIFA/Getty Images
Fans of Colombia watch their team's Group H fixture against Morocco.
Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images
Colombia's teenage star Linda Caicedo, left, challenges Morocco's Zineb Redouani during their final Group H match.
Gary Day/AP
Germany's players react after crashing out of the Women's World Cup.
Dan Peled/Reuters
South Korea held Germany to a 1-1 draw but both side's exited the tournament at the group stage.
Chris Hyde/FIFA/Getty Images
South Korea's Cho So-hyun celebrates after giving her side the lead against Germany.
Tertius Pickard/AP
Brazil's Marta, right, competes against Jamaica's Tiernny Wiltshire during a Women's World Cup match on Wednesday, August 2. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/01/football/brazil-jamaica-france-panama-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">The two teams drew 0-0</a>, but it was Jamaica that advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament. This was the last World Cup for Marta, the tournament's record scorer and veteran of six tournaments.
Hamish Blair/AP
Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood celebrates with teammates after the draw with Brazil.
Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images
Marta reacts after Brazil's elimination.
Elsa/FIFA/Getty Images
France's Vicki Becho celebrates after scoring her team's sixth goal against Panama on August 2. France won 6-3 to advance to the knockout stage.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Panama players spend time with fans after the France match. This was Panama's first year playing at a Women's World Cup.
Carl Recine/Reuters
France's Maëlle Lakrar celebrates after scoring her team's first goal against Panama.
Mark Baker/AP
South Africa's Linda Motlhalo celebrates her team's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/02/football/sweden-south-africa-italy-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">3-2 win over Italy</a> on August 2. It was South Africa's first-ever win at a Women's World Cup, and it helped them clinch a spot in the next round. Italy was eliminated with the loss.
Hagen Hopkins/FIFA/Getty Images
South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana tries to hold off Italy's Elena Linari.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Italy's Arianna Caruso celebrates after scoring against South Africa.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
Sweden's Elin Rubensson celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Argentina on August 2. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/02/football/sweden-south-africa-italy-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Sweden won 2-0</a>.
Fiona Goodall/FIFA/Getty Images
Sweden's Rebecka Blomqvist heads the ball for a goal against Argentina.
Andrew Cornaga/AP
Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo lies on the pitch after getting injured against Sweden.
Abbie Parr/AP
England's Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring against China on Tuesday, August 1. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/uswnt-portugal-group-stage-womens-world-cup-08-01-23/h_986c8e469f4fb778cf1e325cdfb2fc90" target="_blank">England won 6-1</a> to advance to the tournament's round of 16.
James Elsby/AP
England's Rachel Daly, right, scores the sixth goal against China.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
Chinese forward Wang Shuang, left, celebrates with Yang Lina after scoring against England.
Brenton Edwards/AFP/Getty Images
Chinese defender Yao Wei, right, blocks a shot from England's Lucy Bronze.
Brenton Edwards/AFP/Getty Images
Pernille Harder celebrates after scoring the first goal of Denmark's 2-0 victory over Haiti on August 1. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/uswnt-portugal-group-stage-womens-world-cup-08-01-23/h_d2ec41756a8f7e49b2ca2590e3226d01" target="_blank">The win</a>, coupled with China's defeat against England, meant Denmark would advance to the knockout stage and face co-host Australia.
Paul Kane/Getty Images
Denmark's Amalie Vangsgaard shields the ball from Haiti's Ruthny Mathurin.
Gary Day/AP
Haiti fans cheer their team at the stadium in Perth, Australia.
Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters
Haiti's Melchie Dumornay, left, gets tangled with Denmark's Simone Boye.
Paul Kane/Getty Images
US forward Sophia Smith heads the ball during the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/01/football/uswnt-portugal-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">goalless draw</a> against Portugal on August 1. The result meant that the Americans, the two-time defending champions, would advance to the round of 16.
Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images
Megan Rapinoe consoles Portugal's Jessica Silva following the draw, which knocked Portugal out of the competition.
Rafaela Pontes/AP
US forward Alex Morgan collides with Portuguese goalkeeper Inês Pereira in the first half.
Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images
US fans show their support ahead of the Portugal match.
Andrew Cornaga/AP
US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher collides with the post.
Andrew Cornaga/AP
Referee Rebecca Welch shows a yellow card to US midfielder Rose Lavelle.
Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images
Dutch midfielder Wieke Kaptein takes a selfie with fans after the Netherlands defeated Vietnam 7-0 and advanced to the knockout stage.
Joe Allison//FIFA/Getty Images
Vietnamese players Trần Thị Thu Thảo, left, and Dương Thị Vân react after the loss to the Netherlands.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Dutch forward Katja Snoeijs celebrates her team's first goal, which was scored by Lieke Martens.
Sanka Vidanagama/AFP/Getty Images
The Netherlands' Sherida Spitse, top, and Vietnam's Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nhã compete for the ball.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Australian defender Stephanie Catley, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's fourth goal against Canada on Monday, July 31. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/31/football/australia-canada-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Australia won 4-0</a> to book a spot in the round of 16.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Australia fans in Melbourne celebrate after the Canada match.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan makes a save against Australia. Canada was eliminated because of the loss and Nigeria's goalless draw against Ireland.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Australia's Hayley Raso, right, celebrates after scoring her side's second goal against Canada.
Victoria Adkins/AP