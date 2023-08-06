A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.

Washington, DC CNN —

The case for a US recession has been slowly collapsing as inflation eases and the economy holds remarkably steady, despite 11 interest rate hikes since the Federal Reserve began its latest battle against inflation in March 2022.

Indeed, Bank of America became the first major Wall Street bank to revoke its forecast of a recession last week, joining Fed economists who also no longer expect a recession.

Squashing inflation without throwing the economy into recession is what’s called a “soft landing,” something the Fed has only achieved once in the past 60 years, though some research argues the central bank has done it more often. But aside from simply skirting a recession, it’s not obvious what the economy would look like in a soft landing.

How would economic growth and the job market look? And who even declares that the Fed has officially defied the odds and achieved a soft landing?

The main aspect of a soft landing, according to economists, is the absence of a recession, which is determined by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER.) That means gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic output — can’t contract for more than a few months at a time at most. It’s a key data point the NBER considers when making a recession call, in addition to also considering employment, household income and industrial production.

And since consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of US economic output, a dramatic pullback in consumer spending would inevitably weigh on GDP. So spending and economic growth typically go hand-in-hand.

“We would want to see continued strength in consumer spending helping to support overall GDP growth and business investment, and so far, we’ve had those things in place to some degree, even though they’ve trended slower,” said Kayla Bruun, senior economist at Morning Consult. “I’m looking for the NBER to determine whether the US has officially entered a recession or not, which we might not know for several months or maybe even a year after the fact, so we won’t know if we’ve had a soft landing until then.”

But with economic growth, as measured by gross domestic product, averaging more than a 2% annualized rate in the first two quarters of the year, the US economy is still on strong footing. In fact, the Atlanta Fed’s real-time GDPNow tracker estimates GDP growth of a staggering 3.9% annualized rate in the third quarter. With the third quarter already underway, the US economy would have to sharply deteriorate in the coming weeks to begin a recession, which is highly unlikely.

In a soft landing, the job market has to remain intact. That means there should be low unemployment and strong (but not too strong) job growth.

“In layman’s terms, 4% unemployment is a sort of a magical dividing line because when unemployment is below 4%, we see a whole bunch of things happen in the economy,” said Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter. “With unemployment below 4%, we see participation (in the job market) pick up because the labor market is sufficiently tight that employers raise wages, improve benefits, improve working conditions and recruit more broadly.” Pollak said a soft-landing labor market would resemble the one between 2015 and 2019.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in July, according to the Labor Department’s jobs report on Friday. Before the pandemic, the unemployment rate reached a half-century low of 3.5% in February 2020.

