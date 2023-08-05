O'Shae Sibley
O'Shae Sibley
Trump
A crowd is seen at Union Square in New York on August 4, 2023.
ex-officers plead guilty young dnt
Taylor Swift concert is shown at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, June 16, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (Benjamin B. Braun/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker
Ron Peri, a member of the Board of Supervisors for the Reedy Creek Improvement District, listens during a monthly meeting on June 21, 2023 in Reedy Creek, Florida.
STUTTGART, GERMANY - OCTOBER 13: Simone Biles of USA competes on Balance Beam during the Apparatus Finals on Day 10 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Hanns Martin Schleyer Hall on October 13, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
President Joe Biden speaks at the North American International Auto Show on September 14, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.
phoenix beehives melting
donald trump arraignment day
An attack on Russian naval vessels at a Black Sea port on Friday was carried out in by the Security Service of Ukraine with the Ukrainian Navy, a Ukrainian source told CNN. Social media videos showed a Russian warship listing heavily and being towed after Moscow claimed it had foiled a Ukrainian sea drone attack on a Black Sea naval base.
Court sketch of moment Donald Trump plead "not guilty"
Andrea Wedner
LIZZO DANCERS
bill barr src vpx
CNN  — 

The 17-year-old suspected of fatally stabbing O’Shae Sibley has been charged with murder as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon, New York officials said Saturday.

Sibley, a 28-year-old professional dancer, was stabbed to death at a Brooklyn gas station after dancing to a Beyoncé song last weekend.

A friend of Sibley’s said the dancer was performing a style of dance called vogueing on July 29 when a group of men shouting anti-gay slurs approached Sibley and his friends, leading to a dispute, according to police.

The friend who witnessed the escalating incident said one man stabbed Sibley, who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Joseph Kenny, assistant chief at the NYPD’s detective bureau, said the suspect is the only person who will be charged in relation to the incident at this point. Police arranged his surrender through his attorney on Friday, Kenny said.

The teenager is from Brooklyn and attends a nearby high school, according to Kenny.

Officials did not name the suspect during a news conference Saturday. A spokesperson with the New York City Police Department said he did not know whether the suspect would be charged as an adult.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who also spoke at the news conference, referred to the stabbing as “something that was clearly a hate crime.”

“This is a city where you are free to express yourself, and that expression should never end with any form of violence,” Adams said.

The suspect is being charged with a hate crime “based on the statements from the group in general,” Kenny said.

“You have a lot of anti-gay statements, and a lot of derogatory statements being made – anti-Black – from the group and from the defendant himself,” he said.

Sibley’s funeral will be held Tuesday in Philadelphia, according to an online obituary.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled O'Shae Sibley's name.

CNN’s Mark Morales, Emma Tucker and Ashley R. Williams contributed to this report.