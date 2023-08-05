CNN —

Two Florida officers are in critical condition Saturday after a shooting Friday night, Orlando Chief Police Chief Eric D. Smith said in a news conference.

At about 11 p.m., the officers were investigating a vehicle wanted in connection with a Miami homicide, he said. During a stop, the suspect shot them, stole another car and fled with police in pursuit.

The search for the suspects continues, Smith said.

“This is a sad day for our department,” Smith said. “For the suspects out there, we will find you and you will be brought to justice.”