Islamabad CNN —

A court in Pakistan found former Prime Minister Imran Khan guilty of corruption Saturday, disqualifying him from holding future political office.

The trial relates to an inquiry conducted by the election commission which found Khan guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

Following the verdict, his PTI party said he was arrested.

Khan, who has denied all wrongdoing, can appeal the disqualification to a higher court.

This is a developing news story. More follows…