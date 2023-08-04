Thunberg said she could not attend an event which receives sponsorship from a company that invests heavily in the fossil fuel industry.
Thunberg said she could not attend an event which receives sponsorship from a company that invests heavily in the fossil fuel industry.
Roberto Pfeil/picture alliance via Getty Images
CNN  — 

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has canceled an appearance at the Edinburgh International Book Festival after accusing one of the festival’s main sponsors of greenwashing.

Thunberg announced her decision to pull out of the event in a statement shared by the festival on Friday, outlining her belief that as a climate activist she cannot attend an event sponsored by investment management firm, Ballie Gifford, due to its connections with the fossil fuel industry.

She was set to speak at the 3,000 seat Playhouse Theatre in Edinburgh on August 13 to discuss her appeal for climate action in an event titled: “Greta Thunberg: It’s Not Too Late to Change the World.”

“I am unfortunately unable to attend the Edinburgh Book Festival. As a climate activist I cannot attend an event which receives sponsorship from Baillie Gifford, who invests heavily in the fossil fuel industry,” Thunberg said.

“Greenwashing efforts by the fossil fuel industry, including sponsorship of cultural events, allow them to keep the social license to continue operating. I cannot and do not want to be associated with events that accept this kind of sponsorship,” her statement continued.

Sultan al-Jaber, the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., talks during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023. The United Arab Emirates' pick to lead the upcoming COP28 climate talks in Dubai called on the world Tuesday to "fight climate change, not each other," directly addressing the anger activists have felt over his selection. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Sultan al-Jaber, the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., talks during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023. The United Arab Emirates' pick to lead the upcoming COP28 climate talks in Dubai called on the world Tuesday to "fight climate change, not each other," directly addressing the anger activists have felt over his selection. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Kamran Jebreili/AP

Fake Twitter profiles, Wikipedia editing and PR battles: Inside the push to greenwash the COP28 climate summit

Greenwashing is a practice where marketing and PR language is intentionally misleading and used to convince consumers that something is better for the planet than it really is. The term can also be used to describe corporations or businesses using philanthropy or association with environmental issues to distract from their ecologically harmful business activities.

The festival’s director, Nick Barley responded in a separate statement, saying that although he is “disappointed” that Thunberg will no longer be appearing he fully respected her decision.

“I share Greta’s view that in all areas of society the rate of progress is not enough,” Barley continued.

Barley went on to highlight the crucial role played by organizations such as Baillie Gifford in keeping an event such as the Edinburgh International Book Festival alive.

Islamorada, FloridaJuly 24, 2023The tips of this Staghorn coral show signs of distress from the hot water temperature in the Florida keys. The coral at Alligator reef showed signs of bleaching that had not been present only a week earlier. Scientists from NOAA and I.CARE help to document the effect of extremely warm water temperatures on coral in the Florida Keys near Islamorada. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Islamorada, FloridaJuly 24, 2023The tips of this Staghorn coral show signs of distress from the hot water temperature in the Florida keys. The coral at Alligator reef showed signs of bleaching that had not been present only a week earlier. Scientists from NOAA and I.CARE help to document the effect of extremely warm water temperatures on coral in the Florida Keys near Islamorada. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Global ocean temperatures soared to the highest level on record this week

“The Book Festival exists to give a platform for debate and discussion around key issues affecting humanity today - including the climate emergency. As a charitable organisation, we would not be in a position to provide that platform without the long-term support of organisations such as Baillie Gifford,” Barley said.

He defended Baillie Gifford’s record on climate, pointing towards the company’s investment in “progressive climate positive companies,” adding that the festival has seen Baillie Gifford make “rapid progress” on climate issues during its 19-year partnership with the company.

In a separate statement, Baillie Gifford denied the claims made by Thunberg, saying: “We are not a significant fossil fuel investor.”

The company said that only 2% of its clients’ money is invested in companies with some business related to fossil fuels, also pointing to its investment in clean energy solutions.

The festival, which is set to kick off in the Scottish capital on August 12, has pledged to offer a full refund to all those who had purchased tickets to see Thunberg.