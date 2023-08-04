African Voices

Three African teams have reached the Women’s World Cup knockout stages for the first time ever. Here’s what you need to know

By Jack Bantock, CNN
Updated 12:14 PM EDT, Fri August 4, 2023
African teams have won hearts -- and plenty of points -- at the 2023 Women's World Cup. Nigeria, Zambia, South Africa, and Morocco [pictured] have all enjoyed unforgettable moments in Australia and New Zealand, <strong>scroll through the gallery to explore their tournaments so far. </strong>
Paul Kane / Getty Images
Nigeria made a solid start to its World Cup campaign, holding Olympic champion Canada to a 0-0 draw thanks to some penalty saving heroics from goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.
Izhar Khan / AFP via Getty Images
The Super Falcons then <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/27/football/nigeria-australia-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">stunned co-hosts Australia</a> in their second Group B game, as goals from Uchenna Kanu, Osinachi Ohale, and Asisat Oshoala [pictured] fired Nigeria to a thrilling 3-2 victory.
Justin Setterfield / Getty Images
It was a major scalp for Nigeria who, despite being the best FIFA-ranked African team at the tournament in 40th, sat 30 places below Australia in the rankings.
Justin Setterfield / Getty Images
Defender Glory Ogbonna celebrates after a 0-0 draw against the Republic of Ireland in Nigeria's final group game clinched a second consecutive round of 16 appearance and a showdown with reigning European champions England.
Justin Setterfield / Getty Images
It was a baptism of fire for Zambia on its Women's World Cup debut, suffering back-to-back 5-0 losses against Japan and Spain in their opening Group C matches.
Catherine Ivill / Getty Images
But the tournament's lowest ranked team (77th) bowed out in historic style, an injury-time goal from Racheal Kundananji <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/30/football/nigeria-canada-australia-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">sealing a 3-1 victory over Costa Rica</a> and the country's first ever Women's World Cup win.
Saeed Khan / AFP via Getty Images
Zambia's elimination was confirmed before kick-off, but that didn't put a dampener on celebrations of Lushomo Mweemba's opening goal -- the team's first ever at a Women's World Cup -- less than three minutes after kick-off.
Buda Mendes / Getty Images
South Africa had been seconds away from a first ever Women's World Cup point in their opening Group G game against Sweden, but suffered late agony when Amanda Ilestedt headed home at the death to steal a 2-1 win.
Catherine Ivill / Getty Images
Thembi Kgatlana looked to have put <em>Banyana Banyana</em> on track for a historic first victory when she put her side 2-0 ahead against Argentina, only for the South Americans to score twice in five second-half minutes to inflict more heartbreak.
Lars Baron / Getty Images
But it would be South Africa's turn to flip the script in its closing match against Italy. Needing to register a first ever World Cup win to stand a chance of qualifying, Kgatlana's injury-time winner clinched a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/02/football/sweden-south-africa-italy-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">fairytale 3-2 triumph.</a>
Lars Baron / Getty Images
It sparked euphoric scenes among South African players and staff. Having lost every group match in 2019, the reigning Women's Africa Cup of Nations champion (WAFCON) progressed into uncharted waters to face the Netherlands in the knockout stages.
It sparked euphoric scenes among South African players and staff. Having lost every group match in 2019, the reigning Women's Africa Cup of Nations champion (WAFCON) progressed into uncharted waters to face the Netherlands in the knockout stages.
Catherine Ivill / Getty Images
A<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/23/football/brazil-germany-panama-morocco-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> 6-0 mauling at the hands of Germany</a> marked a devastating start for defender Zineb Redouani and a Moroccan side making its Women's World Cup debut in Group H.
Robert Cianflone / Getty Images
But the tournament's second lowest-ranked team (72nd) rebounded in stunning fashion to shock South Korea, striker Ibtissam Jraidi converting the game's only goal after just six minutes.
Brenton Edwards / AFP via Getty Images
It sealed Morocco's first ever goal and win at the tournament, and more history was made by Nouhaila Benzina, as the defender became the<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/30/football/morocco-south-korea-womens-world-cup-nouhaila-benzina-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> first player to wear a hijab</a> at a senior-level Women's World Cup.
Sarah Reed / Getty Images
And the <em>Atlas Lionesses</em> weren't done there, as Anissa Lahmari's goal saw Morocco <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/02/football/colombia-morocco-germany-south-korea-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">edge past Colombia</a> 1-0. Yet if Germany -- one of the tournament favorites -- beat South Korea, the North Africans would be out on goal difference.
Colin Murty / AFP via Getty Images
The Moroccan squad bundled around mobile phones before news of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/group-stage-womens-world-cup-08-03-23/index.html" target="_blank">Germany's 1-1 draw</a> filtered through, confirming a round of 16 clash with France and sparking tears of joy across the pitch.
Colin Murty / AFP via Getty Images
It made Morocco [pictured, goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi] the only one of eight tournament debutants to make the knockout stages, and marked the first time ever that three African nations have reached the last 16.
Colin Murty / AFP via Getty Images
CNN  — 

Many predictions didn’t have a single African side making it out of the group stages at the Women’s World Cup, but the continent has once again ripped up the form book – just as it did at Qatar 2022 for the men’s tournament.

Nigeria, South Africa and tournament debutants Morocco have all stamped their tickets to the knockout round of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, ensuring the presence of three African teams in the tournament’s last 16 for the first time ever.

Zambia fell short of making it four out of four African nations, finishing third in Group C behind two of the competition’s strongest sides, Japan and Spain. Yet the tournament’s lowest FIFA world-ranked team (77th) bowed out in style, claiming their first ever Women’s World Cup win with a 3-1 victory over Costa Rica.

For the three remaining African sides, dreams of replicating – or even surpassing – Morocco’s achievement of reaching the semifinals at Qatar 2022 remain very real.

South Africa

No team left it as late to qualify from the group stage as South Africa.

South African senior national women's team players Janine van Wyk (L), captain Refiloe Jane (C) and goalkeeper Andile Dlamini (R) react as they arrive at OR Tambo International Airport as they celebrate winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Kempton Park on July 26, 2022. - The team nicknamed Banyana Banyana (The Girls), won their first WAFCON on their sixth attempt after beating the host nation Morocco 2-1 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Saturday, July 23. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)
Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images

Banyana Banyana: How South Africa emerged from apartheid to shine on the world stage

Locked at 2-2 with Italy heading into injury time, Banyana Banyana needed a win to leapfrog their opponents into second place in Group G and make into the last 16.

Having suffered an agonizing last-minute defeat to Sweden and surrendered a two-goal lead against Argentina, it looked set to be more World Cup heartbreak for South Africa, who lost all three group games on their 2019 debut.

But Thembi Kgatlana had other ideas, tapping home Hildah Magaia’s pull back to secure South Africa’s first ever Women’s World Cup win and a place in the knockout stages with the flick of a boot.

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 02: Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa scores her team's third goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between South Africa and Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 02, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Kgatlana broke Italian hearts with a dramatic late winner.
Lars Baron/Getty Images

Racing Louisville striker Kgatlana has been in irrepressible form at the tournament, notching a pair of goals and assists apiece. It marks a remarkable response for a player who was sidelined for most of 2022 following an Achilles injury and lined up against Italy in the wake of great personal loss.

“Over the last two weeks, I’ve lost three family members. I could have gone home but I chose to stay with my girls,” Kgatlana told reporters. “Because that’s how much it means.”

On Sunday, a stern test awaits in the Netherlands. Finalists in 2019, the Dutch were in stellar form in Group E, beating Portugal and holding the US Women’s National Team – the two-time reigning champion – to a draw before crushing Vietnam 7-0 to top the section.

South Africa vs. Netherlands, Sydney Football Stadium, Sunday 3 a.m. GMT (11 p.m. Saturday EDT)

Nigeria

It might have featured two scoreless draws, but Nigeria’s route to the last 16 was not short on drama.

A penalty save from goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie helped the Super Falcons to an impressive 0-0 draw against reigning Olympic champion Canada in their opening Group B game. A solid start for a side who arrived at the tournament having conceded more goals at the World Cup than any other team.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 27: Uchenna Kanu (1st R) of Nigeria celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Nigeria stuns co-hosts Australia to deliver major shock at Women’s World Cup

A bout with co-hosts Australia served up one of the games of the tournament so far Nigeria stunned Brisbane Stadium with a thrilling 3-2 victory.

Uchenna Kanu cancelled out Australia’s opener before Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala powered Nigeria ahead. Australia’s Alanna Kennedy pulled one back in the 10th minute of injury time to tee up a grandstand finish, but Nigeria held firm to complete a famous victory.

A 0-0 draw against already eliminated Republic of Ireland was enough to see Nigeria progress from the group stages for the third time in their history but saw them surrender top spot in the section to Australia after the co-hosts dismantled Canada 4-0.

What would have been a match-up against Group D runners up Denmark is now a showdown with reigning European champion England. To go any further, the Super Falcons will have to stop a team with a perfect record at the tournament so far and beat European opposition at the Women’s World Cup for only the second time in their history.

The first came courtesy of a 2-0 victory against Denmark on their tournament debut in 1999, yet Nigeria are winless in the subsequent 12 matches against European sides.

With Chelsea star Lauren James headlining an array of dazzling attacking talents for the Lionesses, Nigeria will be calling on midfielder Christy Ucheibe to continue her stellar defensive form. The Benfica star has made 18 tackles at the tournament so far, more than any other player.

Nigeria vs. England, Brisbane Stadium, Monday 8:30am GMT (04:30 am EDT)

Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Isabel Infantes/Shutterstock (14021686iy) Christy Ucheibe and Katrina Gorry Australia Women v Nigeria Women, FIFA Women's World Cup, Group B, International Football, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, Australia - 27 Jul 2023
Ucheibe has been a lynchpin of the Super Falcons midfield.
Isabel Infantes/Shutterstock

Morocco

If few had tipped Morocco to make it out of Group H, even less would have done so after they were crushed 6-0 by tournament heavyweights Germany on their Women’s World Cup debut.

It left a number Moroccan players strewed across the pitch in despair, but they picked themselves up to make history in their second game against South Korea. Striker Ibtissam Jraidi’s goal, the country’s first ever at the tournament, secured a surprise 1-0 win.

More history was made as Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a hijab at a senior-level Women’s World Cup, and the defender came close to doubling the lead with a well-struck volley.

It left Morocco needing to better Germany’s result in their final group match against a Colombia side enjoying an excellent campaign with two wins from two.

Once again the North Africans once upset the odds, Anissa Lahmari’s strike on the stroke of half-time enough to eke out another 1-0 victory.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 03: Nouhaila Benzina and Najat Badri of Morocco celebrate advancing to the knock out stage after the 1-0 victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group H match between Morocco and Colombia at Perth Rectangular Stadium on August 03, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Benzina and Najat Badri celebrate beating Colombia.
Paul Kane/Getty Images

The nail-biting wasn’t done yet though, as the squad gathered round mobile phones to await Germany’s result. As news trickled through that South Korea had held the Europeans to a draw in Brisbane, bedlam ensued in Perth, as Moroccan players celebrated a historic achievement and a date with France on Tuesday.

The Atlas Lionesses will be hoping to avenge the Atlas Lions, whose 2-0 defeat to France in the semifinals of the men’s World Cup in Qatar nine months ago brought an end to the greatest ever run by an African team at the tournament.

Morocco vs France, Hindmarsh Stadium, Tuesday at 12pm GMT (8:00 am EDT)

