CNN —

Tony Bennett’s wife and son are sharing some of their final memories of him.

Danny Bennett and Susan Benedetto spoke with “Today” about the legendary singer, who died recently at the age of 96.

Danny Bennett, who is the son of the star and his former wife Patricia Beech, served as his father’s manager and said his dad was a “man of the people.”

He also shared a bit about his final moments with the patriarch.

“His last words to me (were), ‘Thank you,’” the younger Bennett said. “Can’t say it better than that.”

The elder Bennett was married to Beech from 1950 until 1970. In addition to Danny, they also shared another son, Dae.

The singer was married to Sandra Grant, with whom he shared daughters Joanna and Antonia Bennett, from 1971 to 1984.

He wed Benedetto in 2007 and she was by his side as he battled Alzheimer’s in his final years.

She also revealed his final words to her.

“That he loved me … he would wake up every day and still say that,” she said. “He woke up happy every day.”