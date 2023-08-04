CNN —

Tina Knowles has appeared to refute the theory that her daughter Beyoncé dropped mentioning Lizzo on tour because of a lawsuit.

The internet took note recently when Beyoncé changed up her usual shoutout during her performance of “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” while on her “Renaissance” tour.

The lyrics to the song include references to “Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl,’ Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack” and other prominent women, which Beyoncé recorded with Madonna.

But soon after three of Lizzo’s former dancers filed suit against over harassment and hostile work environment allegations, which Lizzo has denied, some concertgoers noticed that Beyoncé instead sang “Badu” multiple times.

That led some to believe the superstar was distancing herself from Lizzo.

Knowles jumped in the comments on an Instagram post about the alleged snub.

“She also didn’t say her own sister’s name yal [sic] should really stop,” Knowles wrote.

CNN has reached out to a representative of Beyoncé for comment.