Pooping, splooting, spitting: How wild animals beat the heat

By Jack Bantock, CNN
Updated 5:50 AM EDT, Fri August 4, 2023
Far from just resting, koalas can reduce their body temperature by sprawling out in trees. Known as "heat dumping," the marsupials push their thin fur against the cool branches to expend body heat, according to 2014<strong> </strong><a href="https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2014/jun/04/koalas-have-learned-a-new-trick-to-beat-the-heat-scientists-say" target="_blank" target="_blank">research</a>. <strong>Scroll through the gallery to see more ways animals stay cool.</strong>
Lianne B Loach/Moment RF/Getty Images
Cape ground squirrels have a built-in defense against the sun: a big bushy tail that acts as portable shade.
Utopia_88/iStockphoto/Getty Images
Panting is one of the most well-known ways some animals regulate their temperatures, but it's not just dogs who do it -- some cats and birds also pant.
Anda Stavri Photography/Moment RF/Getty Images
To keep cool elephants flap their ears, which are full of tiny blood vessels. They sometimes speed up the process by spraying water onto them.
DarthArt/iStockphoto/Getty Images
To prevent overheating, red kangaroos lick their forearms, which are crammed with a network of blood vessels and capillaries. As the saliva evaporates, it reduces their overall body temperature.
FLPA/Alamy Stock Photo
Pelicans and other birds use a technique called "gular fluttering," which sees them open their mouths and rapidly vibrate their moist throat membranes to cause evaporation.
Ivan/Moment RF/Getty Images
The swimming pigs of Exuma in the Bahamas have gained a global reputation for their love of cooling off in open water. Big Major Cay is often dubbed "Pig Beach" in reference to the inhabitants.
shalamov/iStockphoto/Getty Images
Recent <a href="https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsbl.2022.0495" target="_blank" target="_blank">research</a> has found that short-beaked echidnas blow snot bubbles to regulate their temperature. The mucus wets the tip of their snouts, cooling large pools of blood in their beak when the moisture evaporates.
Roman Sandoz/Moment RF/Getty Images
Horses are one of the few species outside of humans and primates that sweat to keep cool.
georgeclerk/E+/Getty Images
The surface of a thorny devil lizard's skin has a network of miniscule grooves that allow it to "drink" through its body. Moisture soaked up from the sand travels via capillaries to its mouth.
Marcelo_Photo/iStockphoto/Getty Images
Marabou storks are one long-legged bird known to excrete on their legs when overheated. As the liquid -- a mixture of feces and urine -- evaporates, it cools their bodies.
Thomas Habtu/500px/Getty Images
Most pet-owners will have seen a "sploot", but less will know its a form of heat-dumping. Dogs, cats, and even squirrels, will adopt a flat-out, prone posture to cool themselves in high temperatures.
From NYC Parks
Wild boars are one of many species that wallow in mud to cool off. As the mud evaporates, it carries away body heat.
MariusLtu/iStockphoto/Getty Images
Hottest day, hottest week, hottest month, and – increasingly likely – hottest year; 2023 has garnered unwanted records as the climate crisis escalates.

Animals, like humans, are greatly affected by the rising temperatures. Species that have evolved tactics to combat the heat are relying on those behaviors to try to keep cool.

From peculiar methods like “splooting,” to changing physiology altogether, here are four ways different creatures are trying to beat the heat.

Splooting

You might never have heard of it but if you’re a cat or dog owner, you’ve almost definitely seen a “sploot.”

Also known as “frogging” or “pancaking,” splooting is the flat-out, spread-eagle posture beloved by many four-legged animals and animal-lovers alike.

A photo of a squirrel "splooting."
A photo of a squirrel "splooting."
From NYC Parks

The squirrels ‘splooting’ all over New York City are just fine, officials say

Yet splooting – which was added to the Collins Dictionary in 2021 – serves a purpose beyond comfort and cuteness. In scientific circles, it’s known as “heat dumping.”

The term shot to prominence in August 2022 after pictures of squirrels splayed out on their bellies in New York City sent the internet into a frenzy. Scientists offered a logical explanation.

“The squirrel is putting as much of their body surface as possible in contact with a cooler surface, frequently on concrete or pavement that’s been in the shade,” biologist Charlotte Devitz told CNN.

Splooting is a popular method of thermoregulation for squirrels, especially among larger species, as they do not lose much body heat through sweating, Devitz explained.

“It’s quite possible there’s a higher incidence of this type of behavior in squirrels that are in urban areas, just because they’re more in need of ways to cool down,” she said.

“With climate change, overall temperatures are rising. We’re seeing more of these heat spikes, more drought. I think it’s quite possible that this behavior will be more and more prominent and more and more necessary for the squirrel.”

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES - JULY 28: A squirrel is seen at the World War II Memorial near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., United States on July 28, 2023. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A squirrel sploots in Washington, DC.
Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Shapeshifting

Some warm-blooded animals are developing different body shapes to adapt to a hotter climate, scientific research has found.

A 2021 report noted that some animals are developing larger beaks, legs and ears to better regulate their body temperatures. One Australian parrot species showed an increase in beak size of up to 10% since 1871 – the biggest shift in appendage size seen in the review, with smaller increases recorded in shrews’ tails and bats’ wings.

My Kingdom Male sea Lion with his harem, Los Islotes, Baja California, Mexico
My Kingdom Male sea Lion with his harem, Los Islotes, Baja California, Mexico
Simon Biddie

Powerful images from environmental photography prize show challenges and hope

“It means animals are evolving, but it does not necessarily mean that they are coping with climate change,” Sara Ryding, a researcher at Deakin University in Australia and one of the authors of the review, told CNN.

“We also don’t know whether these shape-shifts actually aid in survival (and therefore are beneficial) or not. This phenomenon of shape-shifting shouldn’t be seen as a positive, but rather it is alarming that climate change is pushing animals to evolve like this, under such a relatively short timeframe.”

The study also noted that while climate warming was a “compelling argument” as the driving force behind these changes, it was difficult to be certain given the multifaceted effects climate change has on the environment.

Spitting and snotting

Two Australian animals put their bodily fluids to good use in the battle to beat the scorching temperatures of the outback.

Red kangaroos, the largest species of marsupial, lick their forearms, covering a packed network of blood vessels and capillaries in spit. As the glistening coat of saliva evaporates, it lowers their body temperature.

A red kangaroo (Macropus rufus) licks its arm, Sturt Stony Desert, Australia
A red kangaroo licks its arm, which can actually help lower its body temperature.
Jami Tarris/Stone RF/Getty Images

Meanwhile, echidnas, small quill-covered mammals also known as spiny anteaters – have been found to blow snot bubbles to help combat overheating, according to a 2023 study.

Unable to sweat or pant, it was once thought that their primary defense from high temperatures was simply hiding from the sun.

﻿However the report, which used thermal vision to monitor wild short-beaked echidnas, showed that they blow mucus bubbles that wet the tip of their snouts. When the moisture evaporates, it cools a large pool of blood located in a sinus at the beak’s tip.

Lead author Dr. Christine Cooper said in a press release that understanding how echidnas keep cool could help predict how they might respond to climate change.

Pooping

Storks are one of a handful of birds known to excrete liquid onto their legs when they overheat. The liquid – which contains both feces and urine – evaporates, lowering body temperature in a process akin to sweating in humans.

The method – known as “urohidrosis” – is more common in longer-legged birds such as storks, condors, and boobies, and requires regular access to drinking water, according to a 2021 report.

25 July 2023, Saxony-Anhalt, Arneburg: A white stork searches for food on the polder areas of the Elbe in a pond that is slowly drying up. Due to the persistent drought, the Elbe level had continued to drop. Because of the low water, the ferry at Arneburg had to stop operating. Photo: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa (Photo by Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Urohidrosis is a method used more by long-legged birds like the white stork.
Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images

Other birds, including pelicans and cormorants, use a technique known as “gular fluttering” – opening their mouths and rapidly vibrating their moist throat membranes to cause evaporation.

The report noted that understanding how animals regulate heat could help to “improve our capacity to make accurate predictions of climate change’s impact on biodiversity,” and determine how vulnerable some species are to heat stress.

