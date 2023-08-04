Hong Kong CNN —

What happens when Asia’s biggest potato chip maker runs out of potatoes? Japanese snack brand Calbee had to learn the hard way.

Extreme weather disruptions and supply chain snags forced the company to hike prices three times last year and rethink how it sources its most important ingredient.

“That is our headache,” Calbee CEO Makoto Ehara told CNN in an interview.

The issue is critical to the company as it embarks on an ambitious $1 billion turnaround and overseas expansion plan that will see it plow deeper into the world’s top two economies.

The humble potato is serious business for the 74-year-old snack maker. The Tokyo-based firm uses hundreds of thousands of tons of the vegetable annually to make chips in a variety of flavors, from pizza to soy sauce.

Bags of Calbee chips at a supermarket in Tokyo in July 2021. Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg/Getty Images

These products rake in hundreds of millions of dollars in sales a year for the company, which posted a profit of 22.2 billion yen ($156 million) in the last fiscal year.

In Asia Pacific, Calbee sells more chips than anyone else besides Pepsi (PEP)Co, its longtime partner that owns about 20% of the company via a subsidiary. Pepsi (PEP) controls about 24% of the region’s potato chip market, while Calbee has about 12%, according to data from Euromonitor International.

Both have been hit over the past two years by ruptures in commodity supplies that led to a record surge in food prices in 2022, affecting virtually everything from tomatoes to rice to peaches.

Experts have called it the worst food crisis in mod