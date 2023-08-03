CNN —

The College Board is encouraging school districts in Florida not to offer AP Psychology after it was informed the Florida Department of Education reportedly told districts the course can no longer be taught in the state if it includes lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity, according to a Thursday statement by the organization.

“Any AP Psychology course taught in Florida will violate either Florida law or college requirements,” the College Board said, adding, “Therefore, we advise Florida districts not to offer AP Psychology until Florida reverses their decision and allows parents and students to choose to take the full course.”

In a statement to CNN, the Florida Department of Education said it did not ban the course, but instead says the College Board is “attempting to force school districts to prevent students from taking the AP Psychology Course,” just one week before the beginning of the new school year.

“The course remains listed in Florida’s Course Code Directory for the 2023-24 school year. We encourage the College Board to stop playing games with Florida students and continue to offer the course and allow teachers to operate accordingly,” the department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.