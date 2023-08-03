CNN —
Apple said Thursday that its revenue slipped 1% to $81.8 billion for its quarter ending July 1, marking the third consecutive year-over-year drop in quarterly revenue for the world’s most valuable company.
There were some bright spots, however. The company said its services revenue reached a new all-time high of $21.1 billion. The services business — which includes Apple Music and Apple TV+ — is an increasingly important revenue driver for Apple.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.