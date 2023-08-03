Amazon’s sales boomed in the second quarter, fueling a jump in profit a year ago. Sales grew 11% to $134.4 billion. That’s an increase from $121.2 billion in second quarter of 2022. The numbers exceeded analyst predictions of $131.4 billion revenue. The stock surged 7% in after-hours trading. Investors were closely watching consumer spending in both the cloud and retail markets. The company’s profit jumped sharply compared to this quarter last year. Its net income was $6.7 billion in the second quarter, compared to a net loss of $2 billion in second quarter 2022. It soared past Refinitiv analyst predictions of a $3.592 billion in earnings. This is a developing story. It will be updated.