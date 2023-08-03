CNN —

Organizers announced the winners of the 2023 iPhone Photography Awards on Monday.

From Mexico to Sweden, from the macro to the micro, these images show us the scenes, senses and emotions of our world this past year, as seen by iPhone and iPad users.

The 16th edition of the annual contest is not only a testament to the skill of the photographers but showcases just how far the camera phone has come since the iPhone first came onto the market in 2007.

Winners were chosen from thousands of entries across 14 categories, including travel, lifestyle, architecture, nature and animals.

This year’s Grand Prize went to Ivan Silva from Mexico. His image, “Heroe” (pictured top), of a little boy in a Lionel Messi soccer jersey jumping for joy, was shot on an iPhone 12 Pro.

Scroll down to see a selection of winners from this year’s competition.

"Soy Sauce Village," Hanoi, Vietnam, by Thea Mihu (Germany) won 1st place in the Photographer of the Year. Thea Mihu/iPhone Photography Awards

"Ba Jia Jiang," Fujian, China, by Surong Zhu won 2nd place in Portrait. Surong Zhu/iPhone Photography Awards

"Top Down," Ohio, USA, by Scott Galloway (United States) won 3rd place in Animals. Scott Galloway/iPhone Photography Awards

"Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana,"Rome, Italy, by Leon Wang (United States) won 3rd place in Architecture. Leon Wang/iPhone Photography Awards

"Girl," California, USA, by Sofia Ershova (United States) won 1st place in Children. Sofia Ershova/iPhone Photography Awards

"Duet," Zhejiang, China, by Zhang Xiaojun (China) won 3rd place in Children. Zhang Xiaojun/iPhone Photography Awards

"Kapkungkap Tadau" Phuket, Thailand by Juan Castaneda (United States) won 2nd place in Series. Juan Castaneda/iPhone Photography Awards

"Bi Mo," Zhaojue County, China, by Jian Wang (China) won 2nd place in People. Jian Wang/iPhone Photography Awards

"Wonder Wheel" Ohio, USA, by Scott Galloway (United States) won 1st place in Nature. Scott Galloway/iPhone Photography Awards

"Taming Waves" Sladjenovici, Croatia, by Sasa Borozan (Bosnia and Herzegovina) won him 2nd place in Photographer of the Year. Sasa Borozan/iPhone Photography Awards

"Devil's Desert," Tolar Grande, Argentina, by Beata Krowicka (Poland) won 3rd place in Travel. Beata Krowicka/iPhone Photography Awards

"Diesel Mechanic," Kissy Town, Sierra Leone, by Barry Mayes (United Kingdom) won 3rd place in Portrait. Barry Mayes/iPhone Photography Awards