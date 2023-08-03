Ivan Silva, Mexico, Grand Prize Winner, "Heroe", Shot on iPhone 12 Pro, Arandas, Jalisco, Mexico
"Heroe," Arandas, Mexico, by Ivan Silva (Mexico) won the Grand Prize in Photographer of the Year.
Ivan Silva/iPhone Photography Awards
CNN  — 

Organizers announced the winners of the 2023 iPhone Photography Awards on Monday.

From Mexico to Sweden, from the macro to the micro, these images show us the scenes, senses and emotions of our world this past year, as seen by iPhone and iPad users.

The 16th edition of the annual contest is not only a testament to the skill of the photographers but showcases just how far the camera phone has come since the iPhone first came onto the market in 2007.

Winners were chosen from thousands of entries across 14 categories, including travel, lifestyle, architecture, nature and animals.

This year’s Grand Prize went to Ivan Silva from Mexico. His image, “Heroe” (pictured top), of a little boy in a Lionel Messi soccer jersey jumping for joy, was shot on an iPhone 12 Pro.

Scroll down to see a selection of winners from this year’s competition.

Thea Mihu, Germany, 1st Place, Photographer of the Year, "Soy Sauce Village", Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max, Hung Yen Province, Hanoi, Vietnam
"Soy Sauce Village," Hanoi, Vietnam, by Thea Mihu (Germany) won 1st place in the Photographer of the Year.
Thea Mihu/iPhone Photography Awards
Surong Zhu, China, 2nd Place -- Portrait, "Ba Jia Jiang", Shot on iPhone 12 Pro, Fujian
"Ba Jia Jiang," Fujian, China, by Surong Zhu won 2nd place in Portrait.
Surong Zhu/iPhone Photography Awards
Scott Galloway, United States, 3rd Place -- Animals, "Top Down", Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max, Columbus, Ohio
"Top Down," Ohio, USA, by Scott Galloway (United States) won 3rd place in Animals.
Scott Galloway/iPhone Photography Awards
Leon Wang, United States, 3rd Place -- Architecture, "Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana", Shot on iPhone 12, Rome
"Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana,"Rome, Italy, by Leon Wang (United States) won 3rd place in Architecture.
Leon Wang/iPhone Photography Awards
Sofia Ershova, United States, 1st Place -- Children, "Girl", Shot on iPhone 13 Pro, Orange County, California
"Girl," California, USA, by Sofia Ershova (United States) won 1st place in Children.
Sofia Ershova/iPhone Photography Awards
Zhang Xiaojun, China, 3rd Place -- Children, "Duet", Shot on iPhone 14 Pro Max, Linhai Zhejiang
"Duet," Zhejiang, China, by Zhang Xiaojun (China) won 3rd place in Children.
Zhang Xiaojun/iPhone Photography Awards
Juan Castaneda, United States, 2nd Place -- Series, "Kapkungkap Tadau", Shot on iPhone 14 Pro Max, Phuket, Thailand
"Kapkungkap Tadau" Phuket, Thailand by Juan Castaneda (United States) won 2nd place in Series.
Juan Castaneda/iPhone Photography Awards
Jian Wang, China, 2nd Place -- People, "Bi Mo", Shot on iPhone 8 Plus, Zhaojue County
"Bi Mo," Zhaojue County, China, by Jian Wang (China) won 2nd place in People.
Jian Wang/iPhone Photography Awards
Scott Galloway, United States, 1st Place -- Nature, "Wonder Wheel", Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max, Columbus, Ohio
"Wonder Wheel" Ohio, USA, by Scott Galloway (United States) won 1st place in Nature.
Scott Galloway/iPhone Photography Awards
Sasa Borozan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2nd Place, Photographer of the Year, "Taming Waves", Shot on iPhone 13 Pro, Sladjenovici, Croatia
"Taming Waves" Sladjenovici, Croatia, by Sasa Borozan (Bosnia and Herzegovina) won him 2nd place in Photographer of the Year.
Sasa Borozan/iPhone Photography Awards
Beata Krowicka, Poland, 3rd Place -- Travel, "Devil's Desert", Shot on iPhone 13 Pro, Tolar Grande, Argentina
"Devil's Desert," Tolar Grande, Argentina, by Beata Krowicka (Poland) won 3rd place in Travel.
Beata Krowicka/iPhone Photography Awards
Barry Mayes, United Kingdom, 3rd Place -- Portrait, "Diesel Mechanic", Shot on iPhone 7 Plus, Kissy Town, Sierra Leone
"Diesel Mechanic," Kissy Town, Sierra Leone, by Barry Mayes (United Kingdom) won 3rd place in Portrait.
Barry Mayes/iPhone Photography Awards
Long Nguyen, France, 1st Place -- Travel, "Last Night before Xmas", Shot on iPhone 12 Pro, Cour du Commerce Saint-André, Paris
"Last Night before Xmas," Paris, France, by Long Nguyen (France) won 1st place in Travel.
Long Nguyen/iPhone Photography Awards