Former President Donald Trump is appearing in a federal courthouse in Washington, DC, on Thursday, two days after being indicted by a federal grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The four counts against Trump are conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

This is the third time Trump has been criminally indicted. Smith charged Trump in a classified documents probe in June, and a Manhattan grand jury charged the former president for business fraud in March. Trump pleaded not guilty in both of those cases.

Trump, who is running for president in 2024, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and accused Democrats of targeting him politically. He has called the various investigations surrounding him a "witch hunt," attempting to sway public opinion on them by casting himself as a victim of what he's claimed are political probes led by Democratic prosecutors.