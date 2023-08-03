Minneapolis CNN —

Despite Tuesday’s credit rating downgrade amid concerns about the challenges facing the United States, markets and economists are expecting another solid jobs report on Friday.

And while economic data isn’t typically the sexiest of topics, the monthly jobs report has in recent months delivered plenty of excitement and its fair share of surprises.

Last July, for example, the US economy added 568,000 jobs — more than double the 250,000 that economists had expected.

Come Friday, the government’s jobs report for this July might not end up being quite so shocking. In fact, it could be relatively humdrum: A slight cooling in job growth, and unemployment holding steady.

“To some extent, our predictions are a little bit boring, which is a good thing,” said Daniel Zhao, lead economist at Glassdoor. “There are always the risks of unexpected shocks, but right now, we’re on a good glide.”

Zhao’s predictions echo those of economists polled by Refinitiv, who are projecting US employers added 200,000 jobs last month and that the unemployment rate didn’t budge from the 3.6% registered in June.

If July’s job gains come in as expected, it would show that the labor market is continuing to gradually cool, but not collapse, in the face of 11 Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in a 16-month span.

It would also lend continued credence to the idea that a soft landing — when inflation is reined in without the deep layoffs seen in a recession — is still achievable.

“You can’t have a recession without a couple of months of payroll jobs in decline,” said Chris Rupkey, chief economist of FwdBonds. “They have to go down, and we don’t even have one month in decline.”

The United States is currently enjoying a 30-month streak of monthly job gains, consumer confidence remains high, the economy is growing, and inflation and inflationary pressures (including supply chain challenges, energy costs and wages) have eased.

That’s prompted some to pull their long-held recession forecasts off the table, including Bank of America economists, who on Wednesday said In a note to clients that they now expect growth to stay positive over the coming quarters.

“Our revisions imply we no longer expect a mild recession and, instead, think the economy may be able to skirt one,” Bank of America economists led by Michael Gapen wrote in the report.

Growth in the face of a downgrade

Fitch Ratings, however, is not in agreement with that reversal. In its downgrade of the US debt rating, the credit ratings agency said it expects the nation to slip into a mild recession as early as the fourth quarter of this year. The agency noted that high levels of job vacancies, combined with labor participation rates running below pre-pandemic levels, could limit medium-term growth.