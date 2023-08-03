Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, attends the 2019 annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, May 3, 2019.
Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images
Warren Buffett is shrugging off Fitch Ratings’ historic downgrade of US credit from the top AAA grade to AA+.

“There are some things people shouldn’t worry about. This is one,” the billionaire investor said.

The “Oracle of Omaha” told CNBC on Thursday that his company, Berkshire Hathaway, bought $10 million worth of US Treasuries on Monday and did the same exactly a week prior.

“The only question for next Monday is whether we will buy $10 billion in 3-month or 6-month,” Buffett said.

That suggests that much like others on Wall Street, Buffett believe Fitch’s downgrade won’t have much of a long-lasting, negative impact on the economy, the government’s ability to borrow, nor the safety of US Treasuries.

The U.S. flag flies over the side entrance to the New York Stock Exchange in New York Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A strong stock market turnaround is helping spur a resurgence in companies going public a year after the number of Wall Street newcomers fell to the lowest level since the Great Recession. Some 55 initial public offerings, or IPOs, have priced so far this year, raising $9.7 billion in proceeds, according to IPO tracker Renaissance Capital. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
J. David Ake/AP

Treasuries are known as one of the safest assets in the world, in part because they’re backed by the US government, which has never defaulted on its debt or missed a payment.

Treasuries are also denominated by the US dollar, the world’s reserve currency that boasts a market that’s incredibly liquid, large and highly rated.

Even after the most recent downgrade, Moody’s has kept its top rating of US credit. S&P has maintained its AA+ rating on the United States after downgrading it in 2011.