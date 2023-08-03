New York CNN —

Last month, the Indian government announced an abrupt ban on exporting non-Basmati white rice, which includes varieties favored by South Indian communities. The move has raised fears of destabilizing rice supplies in certain parts of the world and reportedly sent some US shoppers into panic-buying mode.

But US rice producers want consumers to know: We’ve got plenty of rice.

“There’s enough U.S. rice to go around,” USA Rice Federation, which advocates for members of the US rice industry globally, said in a statement on Monday. “This is not toilet paper in the Spring of 2020.”

Much of the rice consumed in the United States is produced domestically, and the US has had a pretty good yield this year, USA Rice noted.

But for importers and loyal consumers of Indian-grown non-Basmati varieties, the ban has been disruptive, including in the United States. Internationally, the ban is causing an upheaval in the market and could especially impact places that rely on Indian rice exports.

Here’s what’s going on.

Global impact of India’s ban

On July 20, India’s government announced that it would stop exporting non-Basmati white rice, effective immediately. The move was designed to help lower rice prices and secure availability in India, according to the government’s statement.

Exports of parboiled rice, which has been partially boiled, and Basmati rice are still allowed.

The ban, following other restrictions, “has sent the Asian market into a panic,” said Tanner Ehmke, lead economist for grains and oilseeds at CoBank. “Now there’s concern about food inflation, especially across Asia.” India is responsible for about 40% of the global rice trade, he noted. The banned items amount to about 15%.

A farmer harvests rice crop in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India. Anupam Nath/AP

The countries most reliant on India’s rice include the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam in Southeast Asia and Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Senegal in West Africa, Ehmke said.

“The ban is the latest blow to the global rice market,” according to a recent blog post published by the International Food Policy Research Institute. Reducing the amount of rice India exports “[poses] risks of higher global prices and heightened food insecurity,” according to the post.

Prices started rising last year because of the devastating floods in Pakistan, which tightened global supply, said Joseph Glauber, senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute and a co-author of the blog post. The ban and the El Niño weather pattern could potentially make things worse.