Wizkid becomes latest Afrobeats star to make history with sold-out stadium show in London

By Samantha Bresnahan, CNN
Published 12:13 PM EDT, Thu August 3, 2023
Wizkid made history on July 29 when he became the first African artist to sell out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, performing in front of 45,000 fans. It is the latest event in a record-breaking year for Afrobeats, as the music genre continues to skyrocket in popularity around the world. <strong>Look through the gallery for more historic moments from 2023.</strong>
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
In June, Burna Boy became the first African artist to sell out a show at London Stadium (pictured). He followed up with more history when he sold out a US stadium show in July, at Citi Field in New York City.
Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images
Often referred to as the "Queen of Afrobeats," Tiwa Savage (pictured here during a performance at the Coronation Concert in May 2023) is slated to make history of her own in November, when she will become the first female African artist to headline OVO Arena Wembley in the UK.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Afrobeats took center stage during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah. Rema (pictured) joined fellow Nigerian stars Burna Boy and Tems for the performance in February.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Tems, pictured here on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards in February, also made history at the 2023 Academy Awards, becoming the first Nigerian to earn a nomination for her work on a song from the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Wizkid, pictured here during the 2023 Glastonbury Festival in June, also reached a streaming milestone when he became the first African artist to receive a BRIT Billion award -- commemorating a billion streams in the UK.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Alongside Afrobeats, Amapiano is also taking the spotlight. Pictured, popular South African DJ Uncle Waffles performs at Coachella in California in April.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella
Afrobeats artists enjoying historic year in 2023
CNN  — 

On July 29, Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Wizkid performed in front of a sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, becoming the first African artist to earn that title. With 45,000 fans in attendance, the Grammy winner kicked off the European leg of his “More Love, Less Ego” tour.

He joins Beyoncé and The Red Hot Chili Peppers as the only other musical acts to perform at the stadium so far this year. After the show, he also became the first African artist to receive the BRIT Billion award for reaching 1 billion music streams in the UK.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 29: General view of the fireworks during Wizkid's performs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Wizkid performs in front of a sell-out crowd of 45,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on July 29, 2023.
Joe Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

This is the second time Wizkid has made live performance history in the UK; in 2021, he sold out London’s O2 Arena for three dates – the first African artist to do so.

Afrobeats continues to skyrocket in popularity around the world. In 2024, the Grammy Awards will also feature a new category: Best African Music Performance, which “recognizes recordings that utilize unique local expressions from across the African continent,” the organizers said in a statement earlier this year.

Wizkid’s recent show is the latest in a run of historic performances by some of the genre’s biggest stars this year – including Burna Boy, who became the first African artist to headline a sold-out stadium show (London Stadium) in the UK in June, and then a US stadium (Citi Field in New York) in July.

Along with Tems and Rema, Burna Boy also brought Afrobeats to center stage at the NBA All-Star Game halftime show in February.

Later this year, Tiwa Savage – often called the “Queen of Afrobeats” – is slated to become the first female artist from the popular genre to headline at OVO Arena Wembley in the UK, with a scheduled performance on November 26.

