There may not be any lasting major negative ramifications from the surprise US credit rating downgrade by Fitch this week — not for the economy, not for consumers and not for the government’s ability to borrow.

Normally, when your credit score as a consumer falls — or your credit rating as a country — there are negative consequences. You’re perceived as less creditworthy, and if you want to borrow money, you will be charged a higher interest rate. And, paying more interest will, in turn, further constrain your finances in the future.

Here’s why the United States is unlikely to see that kind of impact from the Fitch downgrade.

The downgrade wasn’t a huge drop

Fitch cut its US credit rating to AA+ from what had been a sterling AAA rating. In that, Fitch joined its competitor Standard & Poor’s, which did the same thing back in 2011, when lawmakers really ramped up the brinkmanship over the perennial political fight over whether to raise the country’s legal debt limit.

As a federal budget expert told CNN at the time, “We’re the only developed nation in the world that talks openly about default.”

That kind of fiscal brinkmanship has persisted in the years since.

Nevertheless, a drop from a AAA rating to AA+ is like downgrading your creditworthiness from extremely good to very good, said Marc Goldwein, senior vice president and senior policy director for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

In other words, you’re still seen as highly creditworthy. And in the case of the United States, which is still widely considered a safe-haven investment relative to the rest of the world, that is unlikely to change any time soon.

“Ask global investors whose bonds they would rather own if push comes to shove in the global economy — it’s those of the U.S. Treasury,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, in a tweet Tuesday, adding that he believes Fitch’s decision was “off base.”

The reasons Fitch gave for its downgrade were not news

In explaining why it was downgrading the United States, Fitch cited