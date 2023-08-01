CNN —

A massive, out-of-control fire burning across both California and Nevada is generating extreme fire behavior, spawning “fire whirls” and creating dangerous conditions for firefighters, authorities said.

The fire, dubbed the York Fire, which has consumed 77,000 acres and remains 0% contained as of Monday night, began Friday in the New York Mountain Range of California’s Mojave National Preserve and crossed state lines into Nevada Sunday as winds picked up under scorching temperatures.

The blaze is among dozens of wildfires burning around the country as some areas swelter under unrelenting heat – including one fire raging on both sides of the US-Canadian border.

The fire on the California-Nevada state line is still “growing rapidly” and creating extreme conditions that are making it more dangerous and difficult to control, fire officials said Monday night.

Firefighters battling the blaze have seen fire whirls – “a vortex of flames and smoke that forms when intense heat and turbulent winds combine, creating a spinning column of fire,” the Mojave National Preserve said Sunday.

As the fire-heated air rises, cold air dashes to take its place, creating a spinning vortex rising from a fire and carrying aloft smoke, debris, and flame – also referred to as a fire tornado in some cases.

Crews battlling the York Fire faced "fire whirls" Sunday in the Mojave National Preserve, California. Ty O'Neil/AP

“These fire whirls are similar to dust devils but are specifically associated with the heat and energy released by a wildfire,” the Mojave National Preserve said. “They can range in size from a few feet to several hundred feet in height, and their rotational speed can vary widely.”

Fire whirls can change direction suddenly, making them unpredictable and difficult to anticipate, park service officials said.

Large fire whirls can have the same intensity as a tornado. In 2018, The Carr Fire outside of Redding, California, spawned a fire tornado so destructive that it killed eight people and flattened several homes. The deadly fire had winds over 140 mph, which would equal an EF-3 tornado, or the third most intense tornado on the EF scale.

Crews battling the York Fire are facing sustained temperatures over 100 degrees that are causing difficulties for firefighters, who are increasingly relying on aerial resources.

The struggle to control the York Fire has allowed smoke to reach into Nevada and southern Utah, the fire incident overview noted. There has been “elevated readings for particulate matter” in East Las Vegas, Boulder City and Henderson, according to a tweet from the Clark County, Nevada government.

As hot and dry conditions continue, 64 active large fires are burning across nine states, including 12 large new fires were reported on Sunday, the National Interagency Fire Center said Monday.

More than 11,500 wildland firefighters and other personnel are assigned to incidents throughout the US, the agency said.

As of July 31, 1.1 million acres have burned across the US in 2023, according to the National Interagency Fire Center – still well below the 5.7 million acres that had burned by the end of July in 2022.

Fire on US-Canadian border forces evacuations

Trees are seen ablaze Sunday after the Eagle Bluff fire crossed the Canada-US border. Jesse Winter/Reuters

Another out-of-control fire burning in northern Washington state exploded in size, crossed the Canadian border from Washington and forced evacuations over the weekend.

The Eagle Bluff Fire has burned thousands of acres on both sides of the border since it ignited Saturday in Washington’s Okanogan County.

On the US side, the fire now spans 10,245 acres with 0% containment, Eagle Bluff Fire spokesperson Jeffrey Todd told CNN Monday. On the Canadian side, the fire has burned over 3,500 acres, according to the British Columbia Wildfire Service.

Evacuation orders were in place Monday for 192 properties in the Canadian town of Osoyoos and areas south of the town within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, RDOS information officer Erick Thompson said in a Monday press conference.

Another 2,635 properties were under evacuation alerts.

The fire at one point was burning close to an Oroville, Washington, border patrol station.

“The #Oroville #BorderPatrol Station in #SpokanSector had a close call with a wildland fire that reached the outer fence of the property,” the US Border Patrol Spokane Sector said on Facebook. “We are thankful for the wildland firefighters working to protect us and our community.”

Elsewhere, the Hayden Fire raging across the Salmon-Challis National Forest 18 miles west of Leadore, Idaho, has burned over 18,000 acres since it started on July 19 and was only 5% contained as of Monday morning, the US Forest Service said in a tweet.