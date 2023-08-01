A view of the West Rim of the Grand Canyon from Eagle Point in the Hualapai Indian Reservation.
A view of the West Rim of the Grand Canyon from Eagle Point in the Hualapai Indian Reservation.
One person died and more than 50 people were injured after a bus rolled over at the Grand Canyon in Arizona on Tuesday morning, local emergency officials said.

A total of 57 people were involved in the crash, which occurred at Grand Canyon West just before 10 a.m., Hualapai Emergency Operations said in a news release.

Eight people were flown to nearby hospitals, according to the release, and those with noncritical injuries were taken by ground transportation.

The rollover occurred within the Grand Canyon Resort Corp Circle in Terminal 1, officials said.

Grand Canyon West is located within the Hualapai Reservation at the canyon’s western rim in Arizona.

The Hualapai Nation Police Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety are investigating the death, the release said.

CNN has reached out to the police department for more information on the incident.